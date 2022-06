SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — While not the big jackpot, there were three winners in June 20th's Powerball, two of them from the same Schenectady store. The third place winning tickets were each for $100,000, one purchased in the Bronx, the other two were purchased at Cold Spring Fuel and Food on Hamburg Street in Schenectady.

