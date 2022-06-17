ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Democrat DeJear to run with county auditor Eric Van Lancker

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic governor candidate Deidre DeJear announced Friday that she had chosen an eastern Iowa county auditor as her running mate.

DeJear said she chose Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker as her lieutenant governor candidate because he is “not only a true defender of democracy but also he understands the growing challenges facing small communities across the state.”

Van Lancker is a four-term county auditor who last week lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for secretary of state by more than 40 percentage point to Linn County Auditor Joel Miller.

Van Lancker said defending voting rights, improving education, prioritizing housing, increasing broadband and protecting healthcare are issues important to him.

DeJear was the first Black candidate to win a major party nomination for a statewide office in Iowa when she became the Democratic nominee against Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate in 2018. She was defeated in the general election.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver to Pence fake elector votes from his state and neighboring Michigan, text messages revealed at Tuesday’s meeting of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection showed.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Colorado guilty plea a first for US election task force

DENVER (AP) — A Nebraska man has pleaded guilty to making death threats against Colorado’s top elections official in a what officials say is the first such plea obtained by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers across the U.S. who have been subject to increasing threats since the 2020 presidential election.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Clinton County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Elections
County
Clinton County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Clinton, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
The Associated Press

Gross withdrawal scrambles Alaska US House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A top Alaska elections official said Tuesday that the fifth-place finisher in the special primary for Alaska’s U.S. House seat will not advance to an August special election following the withdrawal of independent Al Gross, who was in third place. Gail Fenumiai, director of...
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona lawmakers begin hearings on state budget plan

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature began hearings Tuesday on a long-delayed state budget plan that was immediately panned by some Democrats and public school advocates for failing to use a huge surplus to significantly boost school funding. But the plan remained incomplete, short of votes and without...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Van Lancker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auditor#Voting Rights#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic#State Paul Pate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Associated Press

26 indicted, 500,000 phony pills seized in federal crackdown

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Seventeen people were arrested and nearly 500,000 counterfeit pills were seized during a federal crackdown on drug traffickers suspected of bringing phony pharmaceuticals laced with fentanyl and other illicit narcotics into California from Mexico, authorities said Tuesday. The two-year investigation led to the indictment of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

952K+
Followers
461K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy