2 children found safe after alert, mom faces custody charges

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) — Two children reported missing from their grandmother’s home in New Hampshire early Friday were found safe in Maine hours later after police issued an Amber Alert, and their mother was charged with interfering with custody.

The mother and children were found at a hotel in South Portland, Maine, police in Somersworth, New Hampshire, said.

The grandmother had custody of the brother and sister. She went to check on them in their bedrooms, but found that they were missing and a window was open.

The children’s mother, 34, from Lebanon, Maine, will be held pending extradition to New Hampshire, police said.

It wasn’t immediately known if she had an attorney.

The case remains under investigation.