ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Fire at historic Chattanooga church was intentionally set

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A fire that heavily damaged a historic church in Chattanooga was intentionally set and authorities searched Friday for a person of interest in the arson case, officials said.

A three-alarm fire on June 10 at Phillips Chapel and Chauncey-Goode Auditorium in downtown Chattanooga nearly destroyed the buildings and resulted in parts of the structures being torn down, the city’s fire department said in a news release.

No injuries were reported. Investigators said more than 100 personnel helped fight the fire.

Photos taken from surveillance footage showed a man on a bicycle in the area at the time of the fire, officials said. Investigators have asked for the public’s help in the case.

The landmarks were central parts of the former Highland Park Baptist Church and Tennessee Temple University. The property is now part of the Redemption to the Nations Church campus, the fire department said.

“We have heard from many people who have shared their memories from events held at these well-known Chattanooga structures through the years,” the department said in its news release. “Thousands have attended church services, meetings, weddings and graduations there.”

A cash award of up to $5,000 is available for tips leading to an arrest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Services#Fire Department#Landmarks#Phillips Chapel#Chauncey Goode Auditorium
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

952K+
Followers
461K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy