MURRAY – The lethality of hemlock was well-known to the Greeks – when Socrates was sentenced to death, he was forced to drink a cup of hemlock tea. The poisonous plant, which is native to Europe, was first brought to the United States in the 1800s as an ornamental plant. Today, the invasive species has spread across North America.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO