Colorado State

'Monsoon rain' to pound Colorado over weekend

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
Photo Credit: mammuth (iStock).

It's about to be a weekend of rain clouds and lightning storms in Colorado, thanks to a weather patterns that's bringing subtropical moisture, also known as monsoon rain, to the state.

While southwest Colorado is expected to be the area that gets hit the hardest with stormy weather, much of the central mountains, the northwest region, and southern Colorado should also see quite a bit of rain. Along the Front Range, scattered thunderstorms and rainfall will be possible.

This 5-day forecast shows where the National Weather Service expects rain to stack up around the state through June 23, with most of that rain falling in Colorado on Saturday and Sunday.

How much rain is expected to fall through June 23. Credit: National Weather Service.

The rain will pose a flash flooding risk in the area of burn scars, as well as in places where streams and creeks are present. Water around the state will be moving fast this weekend and will be dangerous. Thunderstorms will also add risk to outdoor recreation.

One big risk of flash flooding can be debris flow that comes down creeks and stream, filling the water with hazards. Landslides can also be a risk.

If entering the backcountry, pay close attention to the forecast and skies above. Weather is notorious for changing quickly during this time of the year.

Find up-to-date alerts and reports on the National Weather Service website.

Comments / 24

David
4d ago

this is caused by global warming...drought is also caused by global warming...actually everything is caused by global warming!

Reply(3)
11
retired 17
4d ago

I’ll be dancing in my front yard,,,,,,,,,if it comes.

Reply(4)
25
Seditious Trump
4d ago

The storm seems stuck on the divide for several hours now. Let it rain!

Reply
6
OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
