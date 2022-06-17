ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Obituaries – June 16

By Editor
The Slidell Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard J. Schunior, M.D. F.A.C.S, age 82, passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side, on June 6, 2022. Dr. Schunior was the son of the late Ella Pena Schunior and Emil Schunior. He was born on September 3, 1939 and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas. He...

Nationwide Report

56-year-old Kenneth White dead after a single-car crash in Slidell (Slidell, LA)

56-year-old Kenneth White dead after a single-car crash in Slidell (Slidell, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 56-year-old Kenneth White, of Pearlington, Mississippi as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on June 15 in St. Tammany Parish. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on I-10, 2 miles east of Interstate 59 [...]
SLIDELL, LA
cw39.com

$50,000 Reward: FBI New Orleans needs info on homicide of 17YO

HOSUTON (CW39) The FBI is Offering a Reward of up to $50,000 for information related to the death of a 17-year-old out of New Orleans. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the homicide of Shamia Little.
SHREVEPORT, LA
NOLA.com

A New Orleans school gave students $50 a week. Then researchers watched how they spent it.

Once a week for a year, $50 was deposited into Jalen Hyde's banking account. Hyde, currently studying engineering at Tuskegee University in Alabama, would typically put it into a savings account for a rainy day. But occasionally he used it to buy food or go bowling with friends. When he got to college, some he had saved went toward laundry. He used the last of it on a college textbook that cost $107.52.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Edwards sends extra reinforcement to Monroe, Jefferson Parish amid uprising at youth detention centers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO)— As crime rates continue to rise in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards has dispatched Louisiana State Police to assist with staffing shortages at youth detention centers. Beginning Friday evening, correctional and parole officers from the Department of Corrections will add to the Office of Juvenile Justice and state troopers to secure […]
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

2 suspects in viral stunt driving videos arrested; 3 remain at-large

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two of five men at the center of an investigation into viral dangerous driving videos have been arrested, police say. According to the New Orleans Police Department, Eduardo Gomez, 26, of New Orleans and an unidentified 17-year-old from Denham Springs surrendered to authorities on Fri., June 17.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Rapper Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Firearms Charges in Federal Court

Louisiana Rapper Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Firearms Charges. Louisiana – Javorious Scott, aka Jaydayoungan, age 24, a Bogalusa, Louisiana, resident and rapper was sentenced by United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance to a sentence of time served after serving approximately seven months imprisonment, one year of supervised release, a $5,500.00 fine and a $100.00 mandatory special assessment fee after pleading guilty to a one-count indictment that charged him with possession of a firearm while under indictment or felony, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(n)(1) and 924(a)(1)(D), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
BOGALUSA, LA
an17.com

STPSO: Mandeville man arrested for animal cruelty

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mandeville man on felony animal cruelty charges after he left his dog outside in the heat and it died. At approximately 3 p.m., on Saturday (June 18), STPSO deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Jasmine Street in Mandeville after a neighbor called about a dog being left out in the heat.
MANDEVILLE, LA
Grist

As the Louisiana coast disappears, the Mississippi River’s newest channel is building much-needed land

About 55 miles southeast of New Orleans, just before the leg of the Mississippi River splits into its three-toed foot of a delta, a crack in the river’s east bank has swollen into a massive channel. Over the past several years, it’s continued to expand, diverting more and more water from its parent river into the body of water on the other side, Quarantine Bay. Like any river, the Mississippi seeks efficiency: shorter, steeper paths to sea. That’s exactly what its new branch, known as Neptune Pass, offers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Popeyes Selling Chicken For 59 Cents In Honor Of 50th Anniversary

Order up! Popeyes is celebrating 50 years in business and thanking customers by offering a special deal from now until June 19th!. Every time I drive past Popeyes, it always seems like a party in the drive thru. I don't understand the hype about Popeyes, but maybe after trying them for this special deal I'll think differently! Back on June 12th, 1972, Popeyes was founded in New Orleans by Alan Copeland, a successful entrepreneur. When he opened the chain, chicken was sold for less than a dollar.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Funeral services set for 29-year-old firefighter shot in Mandeville

Funeral arrangements have been set for a firefighter who died by suicide in Mandeville earlier this week. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Dupre Street on Sunday night. According to the coroner, Alec Mulvihill, 29, was identified as the person killed in the shooting. He...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD: Man found shot dead in West Lake Forest neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left one person dead. Police say they received multiple calls reporting a body found near the corner of Parc Brittany and Lake Forest Boulevard. When police arrived they found the man with a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD are investigating a shooting near B.W. Cooper neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night in the 3700 block of Erato Street. Reports show that an unknown man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital by EMS. Any other information about the shooting is currently...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal car crash on LA Hwy 1041

GRETNA, La. — Troopers from Louisiana State Police have reported that there was a fatal single-car accident last night on LA Hwy 1041 in Gretna. It was reported that the car was heading eastbound on the highway. However, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off of the roadway and impacted a culvert. After the impact, the vehicle became engulfed in flames.
GRETNA, LA
wbrz.com

Five juveniles escaped New Orleans-area jail overnight; teen from EBR still on the run

BRIDGE CITY - Five juvenile offenders escaped a detention center near New Orleans overnight, including a teenager from the Baton Rouge area who's still on the run. The Office of Juvenile Justice said in a news release the jailbreak happened around 2:20 a.m. Thursday at the Bridge City Center for Youth. Three of the escapees were taken back into custody by around 8:30 a.m., but two are still on the loose.
BRIDGE CITY, LA
wbrz.com

Fight between jailed Baton Rouge, New Orleans teen gang members erupt into riot; 3 hurt in takeover

BRIDGE CITY - A state-run juvenile detention center near New Orleans was taken over from the inside Thursday night after roughly 20 inmates escaped their cells. The riot happened around 9:45 p.m. inside the Bridge City Center for Youth. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said the juvenile offenders were able to seize control of some parts of the jail, and as many as 50 SWAT officers were called in to take back control of the facility.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

