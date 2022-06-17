ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Slidell woman receives special Catholic honor

By Editor
The Slidell Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSLIDELL – Gayle Calamari has experienced a life of close family activities for 81 years as she and her late husband Henry had six children and were devout Catholics. So, it was no surprise for three sons and one daughter to take her out to lunch at KY’s in Olde Towne...

www.slidell-independent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Soaking up the Slidell sunset

A packed schedule keeps Miss Kiley Elise Harris busy most days, but "watching the sunset over a calm body of water, reflecting and feeling grateful for my family, friends and experiences" is a treasured moment. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Edward Harris. Her mother is the...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Lakeshore High School graduates walk away with diplomas and dreams

Members of the 2022 class of Lakeshore High School in Mandeville received their diplomas, turned their tassels, tossed their mortarboards and graduated on May 7 in the University Center of Southeastern Louisiana State University. During commencement, special recognition was given to those graduates whose academic accomplishments earned them a First...
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Mandeville High School Class of 2022 steps up and out

Mandeville High School's Class of 2022 received their diplomas May 10 in the University Center at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, the traditional site of St. Tammany Parish school commencements. Special recognition was given to the year's highest academic performers, led by eight students designated First in Class graduates and...
MANDEVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Slidell, LA
Society
City
Slidell, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
WDSU

Lakeview carjacking makes residents question their sense of security

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a carjacking that happened in the 6100 block of Louisville Street in Lakeview. The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, told WDSU that he was moving his car around 7 p.m. Friday when a blue SUV drove past him. Seconds later, he said two men got out of the SUV and ran toward him, armed with guns.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Catholic Schools#Volunteers#Catholics#Slidell News
ambushmag.com

City of New Orleans will recognize the 32 victims of the Up Stairs Lounge arson

After 49 years, the City of New Orleans is finally recognizing the 32 victims of the Up Stairs Lounge arson. On Thursday, June 23, the City Council will hear a presentation about the fire and pass a resolution acknowledging and honoring the victims. If your schedule allows, please be at the City Council chamber on Thursday at 10:00am. In 1973, the tragedy was ignored by officials and ridiculed by the media. Those who died that night could have never imagined how far we’ve come. A strong turnout from the community on Thursday will not only show our gratitude, but also demonstrate our determination to never go back to those dark days. The actual anniversary, which is Friday, will be marked by a ceremony at the site of the fire at 7:00pm hosted by the Crescent City Leathermen.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Governor Edwards sends extra reinforcement to Monroe, Jefferson Parish amid uprising at youth detention centers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO)— As crime rates continue to rise in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards has dispatched Louisiana State Police to assist with staffing shortages at youth detention centers. Beginning Friday evening, correctional and parole officers from the Department of Corrections will add to the Office of Juvenile Justice and state troopers to secure […]
MONROE, LA
wgno.com

JPSO suspends search for missing 83-year-old in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing out of Metairie. Police are searching for 83-year-old Jima Williams. He was last seen on June 16 at his residence in the 2300 block of Edenborn Ave.
METAIRIE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NOLA.com

4,000 are expected at Metairie church's July 4 event for the needy, and there's still time for you to help

One particular man who attended a Feed the Multitudes celebration has continued to have an impact on Parris Bailey. “I will never forget this homeless man getting his hair cut and telling me ‘now I can get a job,’ ” recalled Bailey. She and her husband, Frank, have been co-pastors of Victory Church, which puts on the event, for more than 40 years. “At Feed the Multitudes, the persons most impacted are always Frank and I.”
METAIRIE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: 'We dropped the ball and there's no excuse'

HAMMOND - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards admitted his office dropped the ball involving a botched rape investigation that led to a perpetrator gaining custody of the child he fathered with a minor. The case garnered national and international headlines last week after the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed what happened.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Vet clinic to provide free microchips, vaccines in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A Ponchatoula vet clinic will be administering free vaccines and microchips on Saturday, June 25. Furry friends can receive the core vaccine, a rabies vaccine, and a microchip when they register on Saturday. Cats must be in a kennel and owners can get back in line if they have more than one pet. The event will be inside a Tractor Supply in Denham Springs from noon to 4 p.m.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WWL

Mandeville man arrested after dog dies in the heat

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mandeville man who allegedly left his dog outside to die in the heat on Saturday. STPSO says they arrived on the scene and found the dead dog tethered in the yard without shade, food, water or shelter.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

COAST garden in Slidell is revived and growing

Behind the COAST Activity Center in Slidell, sat an abandoned garden with sturdy, wooden raised beds that were home to lots of weeds, but no edible produce. Over the years, there were seasons when COAST clients grew some vegetables and herbs, but the garden hadn’t been used to its full potential in a long time.
SLIDELL, LA
wgno.com

Man found shot inside abandoned Slidell home, in critical condition

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – The Slidell Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man critically wounded. According to police, just after 2:00 p.m. they responded to the 3300 block of Effie Street. When they arrived a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside of an abandoned house.
SLIDELL, LA
Nationwide Report

56-year-old Kenneth White dead after a single-car crash in Slidell (Slidell, LA)

56-year-old Kenneth White dead after a single-car crash in Slidell (Slidell, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 56-year-old Kenneth White, of Pearlington, Mississippi as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on June 15 in St. Tammany Parish. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on I-10, 2 miles east of Interstate 59 [...]
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy