Nick Scott reveals who wins more matchups in practice between Jalen Ramsey and Cooper Kupp

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams are fortunate to have arguably the best cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL on their team. Jalen Ramsey is the definition of a lockdown corner, while Kupp was the most productive wideout in football last season.

They don’t square off on every rep in practice, but they see plenty of each other during training camp and throughout the week of prep. Some fans might be wondering who wins more of their matchups, and Nick Scott seems to have an answer.

Scott revealed in a Q&A that he’s never seen Kupp burn Ramsey, but he has seen Jalen lock down Kupp in practice.

“This may be a little controversial, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen Cooper Kupp burn Jalen in practice,” he said. “But I have seen Jalen lock down Cooper Kupp in practice. I’m sure people can pull up receipts on our film and maybe show me a time that I missed, but I have not seen it yet, and I have seen Jalen lock up Cooper Kupp, so we’ll see.”

Regardless of who wins more matchups in practice, Ramsey and Kupp are two of the best players in the sport right now. And going up against each other is only going to make them better come Sundays.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

