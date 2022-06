A downtown mixed-use redevelopment in the works by Zimmer Development and New Hanover County will be up for a vote by the Local Government Commission in July. The LGC's task will be to decide whether to approve the Project Grace lease agreement between the county and Wilmington-based Zimmer, a development company whose projects over the years include Wilmington's Mayfaire area.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO