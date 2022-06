WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There has been a changing of the guards in Brunswick County. Six new police chiefs have been sworn in all within the last year: Leland, Boiling Spring Lakes, Shallotte, Navassa, Northwest, and Oak Island. These departments have seen exponential growth in their respective cities as Brunswick County is growing at a pace that’s one of the fastest in the state.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO