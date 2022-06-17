ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officers shoot armed suspect wandering into businesses, apartment complexes in Fairfax District

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

LAPD officers shoot armed suspect in Fairfax District 00:32

A man wandering around the Fairfax District armed with a gun was shot and detained by authorities Friday morning.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were first called to the scene after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon on a construction worker at around 9:20 a.m. on Beverly Boulevard.

According to LAPD's Media Relation, the suspect pointed the gun at him and then walked away, before making his way through the neighborhood, pointing the firearm at passing vehicles and pedestrians.

At one point he actually opened fire on a vehicle being, though no injuries were reported.

He was also reportedly going in and out of businesses and apartment complexes in the area.

When officers made contact with the suspect, whom they report is a Black man in his 30s, he fired shots at them to which they returned fire.

He was struck by gunfire and ran from the area.

Just before 10:10 a.m., a team of officers were able to move in on the suspect, who had collapsed on the steps of an apartment unit in the area following the shooting.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on non-life threatening injuries.

They were able to recover the firearm, which was lying next to the suspect after he collapsed.

No officers or pedestrians were injured in the incident.

La Brea Avenue at Beverly Boulevard was closed as the investigation continued.

