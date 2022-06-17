ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry Sanders' 1997 Season Ranked All-Time Best for Running Backs

CBS Sports called Barry Sanders' 1997 season the best ever for an NFL running back.

Reflecting on the career highlights of Barry Sanders is never a fruitless effort.

Now that the offseason is about to truly commence, reflecting back on the top seasons of elite running backs can increase appreciation for their accomplishments.

In a recent ranking of the all-time great NFL seasons for a running back, CBS Sports ranked Sanders' 1997 season as the best ever.

The criteria used to compile the list includes individual statistics, individual accolades, team success, individual postseason success and enduring legacy.

"The '97 season was a testament to the greatness of Sanders, who did more with less than any running back before or after him. Sanders ran for 53 yards during the season's first two games, then proceeded to run for exactly 2,000 yards during the final 14 games. He eclipsed over 100 yards in each of those games while leading the Lions to the playoffs," writer Bryan DeArdo explained. "The ever-elusive Sanders finished the season with 2,053 yards (then the second-highest total in NFL history) while averaging a whopping 6.1 yards per carry."

Sanders bested the likes of some all-time great backs, including Eric Dickerson, Terrell Davis, O.J. Simpson, Jim Brown, LaDainian Tomlinson, Walter Payton and Adrian Peterson.

Comments / 11

Marshall McGowenIV
3d ago

man, I thank God I was around to see him play ,I saw the truth!!not nocking nobody else but Barry Sanders ?! wow, did the most,with the least 💯💯💯

Marshall McGowenIV
3d ago

always felt sad the way his career ended,really wished something could have worked out at the end,like Corry Dillon when he played for another team an won that superbowl.but man it just didn't play out that way...still, to me Barry is the best in his era hands down a phenomenal player.,if not the best.

