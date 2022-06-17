ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiram, OH

Hot Rodding with Cops!

By Submitted
weeklyvillager.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHiram – The annual Hot Rodding with Cops car show was held in Hiram Ohio on June 11, 2022. Weather was picture perfect and there was a record turnout for the event. The venue was the picturesque...

weeklyvillager.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolcleveland.com

The Hooley Is Back at Kamm’s Corners

Once again, Kamm’s Corners in the Westpark neighborhood hosts its biggest faily festival of the year, the Hooley. It features two stages of performers — a main stage and a family stage — with the festival kickoff taking place on the main stage at noon (expect speeches from local officials!), followed by the drum & pipe bands from both the Cleveland Firefighters and Cleveland Police. Performances by singer/songwriter/guitarist Taylor Lamborn, bluesman Wallace Coleman, the West Side Irish Pipes & Drums, Window Dogs and swamp rockers Cats on Holiday round out the day. The family stage gives a whole bunch of Irish dance schools the chance to shine, along with line dancers, hip hop dancers and a karate school.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garrettsville, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Hiram, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
cleveland19.com

1 hurt in Willowick brush fire

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters rescued one person who was sitting in their car trapped in a large brush fire Monday morning. Willowick firefighters said the fire happened around 3:49 a.m. in the area of North Marginal Dr. near Bayridge Blvd. Firefighters removed the victim from the burning car and...
WILLOWICK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Hiram College Campus#Hiram Police Department#Shop
whbc.com

Orrville Man Falls to Death at Dover Dam

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Orrville man is dead, killed after falling from a prohibited area of the Dover Dam along the Tuscarawas River north of Dover on Sunday. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Walter Rogers was trying to grab some coins from...
DOVER, OH
cleveland19.com

Tractor-trailer carrying cheese catches fire on Ohio interstate (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several eastern Ohio fire departments responded to a burning truck on I-80 early Tuesday morning. The Eagle Joint Fire District said the tractor-trailer fire was first reported on I-80 near Hubbard at approximately 3:30 a.m. Crews first to the scene reported heavy flames coming from the...
HUBBARD, OH
WYTV.com

Car crushed after accident in Columbiana County

UNITY Twp., Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine Fire Department responded to an accident on State Route 165 Monday morning. According to a Facebook post, the department responded just before 8 a.m. to a vehicle crash. The car veered off the road into a tree and was crushed. There were...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Music
cleveland19.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in Summit County accident

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 66-year-old Akron man suffered “life-threatening injuries” after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a semi-trailer, said Summit County Sheriff deputies. The accident happened on June 16 around 1:30 p.m. on the I-77 north ramp to State Route 224 in Coventry...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Driver on drugs sees traffic cones on highway: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer at 8:20 p.m. June 12 was following a car that was going 16 mph in a 25 zone. The car weaved several times, crossing lane lines. The driver’s head was down, appearing that he was slumped over. The officer activated the cruiser’s emergency lights but the car went into the right-hand lane and continued on its way. After the cruiser’s siren was activated for a second time, the car stopped. The driver was not wearing a seat belt. He wore sweatpants and had a lighter in his lap. There were burn holes in his pants and ashes scattered in the front seat. The officer smelled a smoky odor in the car. The driver, who was confused, mumbled there were cones across the roadway and on the freeway. Of course, there were none. He showed signs of under some type of influence. He had burn marks on his fingertips. He did not get out of his car when initially asked and told the officer he would write him a ticket if he needed to do so. As he got out of the car, the driver said he was very cold despite the 81-degree temperature. He failed field sobriety tests. He was arrested for operating a car while impaired. The officer found several drug-related items in his car, such as suspected synthetic cannabis spice, white paper towels rolled tightly together with a hole punched through the middle, a brown cigarette with synthetic cannabis space and three such burned brown cigarettes. He was also cited for no seat belt and driving under the influence.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Body found wedged in between rocks near Edgewater Beach

CLEVELAND — A body was found on the rocks approximately 10 feet from the shoreline just east of Edgewater Beach Sunday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday, calls...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

West Branch Lake has 'bacteria contamination advisory'

If you're traveling to Portage County for a little summer fun, don't plan on taking a dip in the lake early this week. The West Branch State Park lake is currently under a bacteria contamination advisory and that could pose some health risks. The lake has been under a bacteria...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy