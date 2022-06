Salem Rocketeria, a coffee and snack shop, arcade and music venue, is holding its grand opening with drink specials and live music Saturday. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Rocketeria is inviting everyone to come in and try a hand crafted specialty iced latte, such as the Black Dog. The drink is a cold brew with raspberry sweet cream described as "dessert in a cup." Live music will be performed by Jack the Cadavers from 6 to 8 p.m.

SALEM, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO