Quintin’s Close-Ups: Karen Hollings

The Lowcountry’s newest mixed-use destination will host national, regional and local performance acts at its outdoor amphitheater. CHARLESTON, SC (June 17, 2022) – The Refinery, Charleston’s newest mixed-use development designed for a work and play lifestyle, located at 1640 Meeting Street Rd., will begin hosting live concerts and events at its new outdoor music amphitheater this August. The new venue, in conjunction with Charleston-based entertainment agency Ear for Music, will welcome a variety of local, regional and national performing acts to the Lowcountry, including Trouble No More and Trevor Hall August 13th and 14th. Ticketing information and a complete schedule of events will be released soon.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO