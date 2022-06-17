ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Quintin’s Close-Ups: Karen Hollings

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Karen Hollings, the Democratic...

holycitysinner.com

holycitysinner.com

Quintin’s Close-Ups: Sydney Van Bulck

Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Sydney Van Bulck, a former Charleston County School District teacher who now wants to serve as a Charleston County School Board member for District 7. You can see the interview below. After you watch, be sure to check out Washington’s other...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Most affordable neighborhoods for Charleston renters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the nation grapples with record-high inflation, the cost of just about everything is going up, including rent. But, even with efforts to hamper inflation’s hold on consumer prices, nationwide rent prices have continued their steep increase since the pandemic began. According to a recent report by rent.com, 95 percent of units […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Mixed-use lofts coming to Downtown Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Ground was broken Monday on Nexton’s first vertically integrated mixed-use development. The Lofts Downtown Nexton will situate one and two-bedroom luxury apartments above approximately 20,000 square feet of retail and dining space. There will also be a clubhouse, a resort-style pool, fire pits, cabanas,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
County
Charleston County, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Trash pickup delayed for parts of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash pickup will be delayed by one day in parts of Charleston during the week of June 20.  The City of Charleston announced that residents on the peninsula, inner West Ashley, and James Island will have their pickup delayed by one day due to the city’s recognition of Juneteenth on June 20.  […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County emergency rental assistance applications close Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County will stop accepting emergency rental and utility assistance applications for their COVID-19 relief program Tuesday. The program was created last year after the county received $42.5 million from the U.S. Treasury. So far, the county has distributed more than half of the funds. Since...
wpde.com

20 South Carolina airports to share nearly $19M in FAA grants

SOUTH CAROLINA — Twenty airports in South Carolina will received a share of nearly $19 million in federal grants to help pay for terminal upgrades, runway repairs and other improvement projects. Charleston International Airport, traditionally South Carolina's busiest airport, is getting $2.5 million to improve taxiway lighting and and...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

New Dunkin’ location set to open in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Dunkin’ Donuts is set to open what it calls a “next generation” store in North Charleston this Thursday with surprises for its first guests. The new store, located at 7818 Rivers Ave. will feature the brand’s new design with a modern atmosphere...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Photos: Laura is now open in Summerville

A restaurant by Chef Nico Romo, inspired by the culture & cuisine of his maternal grandmother Laura is now open at 101 N Main Street in Summerville and is open daily from 4-10pm. 1 of 17.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Charleston church celebrates 225 years in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The oldest United Methodist Church in the Lowcountry and the third oldest structure in Charleston celebrated its 225th anniversary Sunday. Community members came together at the Old Bethel United Methodist Church in downtown Charleston to celebrate with prayer, song and fellowship. Congressman James E. Clyburn, who...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Trident Medical Center to host hiring event in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center will host a hiring event for various healthcare positions on Thursday. The event will take place on Thursday, June 23 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Experienced professionals and new graduates are invited to speak to representatives about open positions while enjoying food and […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Deputies handing out positive ‘citations’ for free pizza

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Papa Johns Pizza to issue ‘citations’ for Lowcountry children exhibiting good deeds. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will give out ‘citations’ citing young residents for doing the right thing, like using a crosswalk or picking up trash this Summer. The citation […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Coastal Observer

Engineers outline plan for dredging port’s inner harbor

A recently released study of Georgetown’s port recommends dredging part of the inner harbor to support existing commercial and recreational needs. The project to deepen the harbor’s two channels is estimated to cost around $4.4 million. It is a different project that the one Georgetown County proposed for a capital projects sales tax in 2014. That would have dredged a channel from Winyah Bay to the ocean. The $66 million price tag sank those plans.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
charlestondaily.net

New Outdoor Amphitheater at The Refinery will Bring Live Entertainment to Downtown Charleston this Summer

The Lowcountry’s newest mixed-use destination will host national, regional and local performance acts at its outdoor amphitheater. CHARLESTON, SC (June 17, 2022) – The Refinery, Charleston’s newest mixed-use development designed for a work and play lifestyle, located at 1640 Meeting Street Rd., will begin hosting live concerts and events at its new outdoor music amphitheater this August. The new venue, in conjunction with Charleston-based entertainment agency Ear for Music, will welcome a variety of local, regional and national performing acts to the Lowcountry, including Trouble No More and Trevor Hall August 13th and 14th. Ticketing information and a complete schedule of events will be released soon.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry celebrates Juneteenth with family festival in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry is celebrating Juneteenth with a family festival in North Charleston featuring several musical acts and speakers to honor, what organizers call, Freedom Day for African Americans. The festival on Sunday features live music, food, clothing and games at the Jenkins Institute off Azalea...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Run off required for County Council seat

A run-off election between Democratic candidates Hiram EM Davis and Maryann Blake for the County Council At Large seat will be held on June 28. Early voting begins on June 22, 23, 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The run-off for this particular democratic seat is for voters who voted in the democratic primary. Also eligible to vote in the run-offs, are voters who did not vote in either primary held on June 14th. Voters who previously voted must stay with the same party.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

