CCSD’s Student Transfer Summer Window is Now Open

A Chinese Proverb say, “If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people.”. As C.E. Murray High School, the former Williamsburg County Training School graduates its final class, I commend parents who seized the possibilities of education and made the sacrifices necessary for their children’s success. I will never forget my father who grew up at a time when others not only determined the length of the school term for black students but also whether a child attended school or picked cotton on a given day. Despite dropping out of St. Paul Church School with a sixth grade education, he vowed that when he had children no other man would decide when or if we went to school.

GREELEYVILLE, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO