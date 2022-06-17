ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

CCSD’s Student Transfer Summer Window is Now Open

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 4 days ago

The Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) Student Transfer Program is now open for the summer. Parents and guardians who live in Charleston County, and want to transfer their students from their neighborhood school to...

holycitysinner.com

Comments / 0

WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Deputies handing out positive ‘citations’ for free pizza

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Papa Johns Pizza to issue ‘citations’ for Lowcountry children exhibiting good deeds. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will give out ‘citations’ citing young residents for doing the right thing, like using a crosswalk or picking up trash this Summer. The citation […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Most affordable neighborhoods for Charleston renters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the nation grapples with record-high inflation, the cost of just about everything is going up, including rent. But, even with efforts to hamper inflation’s hold on consumer prices, nationwide rent prices have continued their steep increase since the pandemic began. According to a recent report by rent.com, 95 percent of units […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Charleston County dispatch warns of t-shirt scam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County’s Consolidated 911 Center is urging residents not to fall victim to scammers who are posing as the organization. A screenshot of the scam appears to show a t-shirt with Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center’s logo on the back for sale on the website trenshirtgift.xyz.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Charleston County, SC
Education
yourislandnews.com

2 Beaufort-area students graduate from SC Governor’s School

Two students from northern Beaufort County were among the 97 graduates in the S.C. Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities’ Class of 2022. The school held its 2022 commencement ceremony on May 27 at Furman University’s McAlister Auditorium. Scarlet Mercier, a Drama student from Beaufort, previously...
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County emergency rental assistance applications close Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County will stop accepting emergency rental and utility assistance applications for their COVID-19 relief program Tuesday. The program was created last year after the county received $42.5 million from the U.S. Treasury. So far, the county has distributed more than half of the funds. Since...
WCBD Count on 2

Trash pickup delayed for parts of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash pickup will be delayed by one day in parts of Charleston during the week of June 20.  The City of Charleston announced that residents on the peninsula, inner West Ashley, and James Island will have their pickup delayed by one day due to the city’s recognition of Juneteenth on June 20.  […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston church celebrates 225 years in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The oldest United Methodist Church in the Lowcountry and the third oldest structure in Charleston celebrated its 225th anniversary Sunday. Community members came together at the Old Bethel United Methodist Church in downtown Charleston to celebrate with prayer, song and fellowship. Congressman James E. Clyburn, who...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Thank a teacher in Greeleyville and give her an apple

A Chinese Proverb say, “If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people.”. As C.E. Murray High School, the former Williamsburg County Training School graduates its final class, I commend parents who seized the possibilities of education and made the sacrifices necessary for their children’s success. I will never forget my father who grew up at a time when others not only determined the length of the school term for black students but also whether a child attended school or picked cotton on a given day. Despite dropping out of St. Paul Church School with a sixth grade education, he vowed that when he had children no other man would decide when or if we went to school.
GREELEYVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
Education
WCBD Count on 2

Trident Medical Center to host hiring event in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center will host a hiring event for various healthcare positions on Thursday. The event will take place on Thursday, June 23 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Experienced professionals and new graduates are invited to speak to representatives about open positions while enjoying food and […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry celebrates Juneteenth with family festival in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry is celebrating Juneteenth with a family festival in North Charleston featuring several musical acts and speakers to honor, what organizers call, Freedom Day for African Americans. The festival on Sunday features live music, food, clothing and games at the Jenkins Institute off Azalea...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
qcexclusive.com

Luxuriate in the Lowcountry

The Lowcountry is the 200-mile stretch of coastal South Carolina and Georgia, composed of tidal marshes, rivers, estuaries, and the Atlantic Ocean. This is an area that’s ripe for exploration. Enjoy the quaint towns and cities, see the sights, and head back to the porch of your charmingly Southern hotel or inn at the end of the day.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Mixed-use lofts coming to Downtown Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Ground was broken Monday on Nexton’s first vertically integrated mixed-use development. The Lofts Downtown Nexton will situate one and two-bedroom luxury apartments above approximately 20,000 square feet of retail and dining space. There will also be a clubhouse, a resort-style pool, fire pits, cabanas,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Police respond to incident at North Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple North Charleston Police officers responded late Monday night to an apartment complex Ashley Phosphate Road, but authorities did not immediately release details. Police responded shortly before 11 p.m. to the Windsor Hill Apartment complex on Windsor Hill Boulevard. Witnesses reported as many as six...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

New Dunkin’ location set to open in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Dunkin’ Donuts is set to open what it calls a “next generation” store in North Charleston this Thursday with surprises for its first guests. The new store, located at 7818 Rivers Ave. will feature the brand’s new design with a modern atmosphere...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

New Outdoor Amphitheater at The Refinery will Bring Live Entertainment to Downtown Charleston this Summer

The Lowcountry’s newest mixed-use destination will host national, regional and local performance acts at its outdoor amphitheater. CHARLESTON, SC (June 17, 2022) – The Refinery, Charleston’s newest mixed-use development designed for a work and play lifestyle, located at 1640 Meeting Street Rd., will begin hosting live concerts and events at its new outdoor music amphitheater this August. The new venue, in conjunction with Charleston-based entertainment agency Ear for Music, will welcome a variety of local, regional and national performing acts to the Lowcountry, including Trouble No More and Trevor Hall August 13th and 14th. Ticketing information and a complete schedule of events will be released soon.
CHARLESTON, SC

