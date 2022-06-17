Garrettsville Village Council News

Mantua – At Council’s last meeting, Mayor Clark and Police Chief Joe Urso presented a Proclamation honoring the village’s Head Dispatcher. Mayor Clark noted, “Today marks the end of an era. Linda Wilke, our Head Dispatcher, retired after almost 31 years with the Mantua Police Department.” Wilke was presented with a Proclamation at the May Council Meeting, a day that was officially named as “Linda Wilke Day”. Mayor Clark noted that Wilke’s tenure with the department lasted through five Mayors, two Police Chiefs, and countless officers and dispatchers. Clark noted, “Over the years, Linda impacted the department’s employees in their professional life, as well as their personal lives.” Mayor Clark and Council thanked Wilke for her years of service to the village and wished her well on her retirement.

MANTUA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO