Garrettsville, OH

Garrettsville Village Council News

By Benjamin Coll
weeklyvillager.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarrettsville – At the June 8, 2022 council meeting, a public hearing was held for the purpose of obtaining public input on Ordinance 2022-19, which approves and adopts a permanent budget for the village of Garrettsville in 2023. Nobody present at the hearing had any comment, and the public hearing was...

weeklyvillager.com

weeklyvillager.com

Mantua Village News

Mantua – At Council’s last meeting, Mayor Clark and Police Chief Joe Urso presented a Proclamation honoring the village’s Head Dispatcher. Mayor Clark noted, “Today marks the end of an era. Linda Wilke, our Head Dispatcher, retired after almost 31 years with the Mantua Police Department.” Wilke was presented with a Proclamation at the May Council Meeting, a day that was officially named as “Linda Wilke Day”. Mayor Clark noted that Wilke’s tenure with the department lasted through five Mayors, two Police Chiefs, and countless officers and dispatchers. Clark noted, “Over the years, Linda impacted the department’s employees in their professional life, as well as their personal lives.” Mayor Clark and Council thanked Wilke for her years of service to the village and wished her well on her retirement.
MANTUA, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Hiram Township News

Hiram Twp. – At the last meeting, Township Trustees discussed the details of a Community Open House event that takes place on Saturday, June 18th. The event will be held at Hiram Township’s new facility at 6352 State Route 82. At Saturday’s event, visitors will have the opportunity...
HIRAM, OH
wtuz.com

New Phila Provides Sinkhole Update

Nick McWilliams reporting – Following a sinkhole that appeared on Second Street Northeast over two weeks ago, New Philadelphia officials have provided an update. Work and planning has been ongoing to secure the roadway and build it back up, after the sizable hole developed due to a failing storm-sewer manhole.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
whbc.com

News On Fulton Road Pedestrian Tunnel

Pam Cook is joined by Justin Chesnic of ODOT to talk about the latest in Stark County traffic construction. Many have waited for a time frame on the beginning of the Fulton Road Pedestrian Tunnel. Take a listen for news on that project and others. Tune in every Friday at 7:10 to hear from Justin on what’s happening in Stark County.
STARK COUNTY, OH
geauganews.com

Save the Date! Flea Market at the West Woods July 9th

Historically about 50 vendors participate in this favorite flea market venue. Vendors pay $25 for two parking spaces or $15 for a picnic table inside the shelter. For the vendor application or more information, please visit www.geaugacountyohc.com or contact Jennifer at 216-406-7639 or westwoodsfleamarket@gmail.com. The West Woods are located at...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Hot Rodding with Cops!

Hiram – The annual Hot Rodding with Cops car show was held in Hiram Ohio on June 11, 2022. Weather was picture perfect and there was a record turnout for the event. The venue was the picturesque Hiram College Campus and along the adjacent tree-lined Hayden Street. As locations go, this is about as good as it gets, and afforded many great camera angles and compositions. The brilliant sun really made the bright colors and chrome pop. The event site was filled with people, food, music, prize giveaways, the occasional roar of high performance engines, and wonderful small town atmosphere.
HIRAM, OH
Politics
Cleveland.com

Unruly girls disrupt church festival: Gates Mills Police Blotter

Mutual aid was requested at the St. Francis Festival around 10 p.m. June 11 after two groups of about 10 girls each became unruly and began swearing, pushing and shoving one another. Hunting Valley and Mayfield Heights police assisted in dispersing those involved. There were no injuries or arrests. Mutual...
WYTV.com

Customers shocked, saddened by Warren Ponderosa’s closure

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Customers say they were “shocked” and “bummed out” after learning the Ponderosa Steakhouse on Elm Road wouldn’t be opening. A sign on the door tells guests “this location has been permanently closed.” It also thanked customers. “It hurts...
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio OVI checkpoints announced for this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Both Solon Police and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office have announced OVI checkpoints for this weekend. The first of the checkpoints will take place tonight, according to Solon Police, on SR-43 between SR-91 and Clearwater Court, from 8:00 p.m. until midnight. Police said the purpose...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

11+ Acre hobby farm, farmhouse,farm equipment, 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, tools, and misc.

Also Selling: Farm Equipment – 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee. On-Site Bidding & Online Bidding Available On The Real Estate. All sells to settle the estate. Location: 18361 BACK MASSILLON RD., NORTH LAWRENCE, OH 44666 Directions: From OH-172/Lincoln Way and OH-93/Manchester Rd. head north on OH-93 for 3.3 miles, then west on Orrville St. for 2.5 miles, then continue onto Back Massillon Rd. for .7 miles to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
NORTH LAWRENCE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

SNAP benefits expanded during power outages

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The severe storms that hit Northeast Ohio last week left many homes without power and families with loss of perishable food. Families participating in SNAP who may have lost perishable food in their refrigerators have 10 days to request replacement benefits, according to a Facebook post from the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. […]
CLEVELAND, OH

