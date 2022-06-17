'A True Legend' - Fans React To Reports Sadio Mane Is Set To Depart Liverpool For Bayern Munich

After reports emerged that Liverpool and Bayern Munich had agreed a fee for Sadio Mane, fans have taken to social media to have their say.

The rumoured move of the Senegalese to the Bundesliga looks all but done as Paul Joyce reported that the two clubs had agreed on a fee of £27.6million up front and a possible £7.6million in addons.

It looks like Liverpool will be losing one of their world class and most influential players and fans have taken to Twitter to have their say about the 30-year-old and the deal.

'Should never have let him run his contract down to a year, Mane is always fit and still at the top of his game and that fee is poor. Mind u if he's wanting stupid wages not much the club can do. Legend.'

'Sadio Mane’s Liverpool career:⁣ ⁣ 269 appearances⁣ 120 goals⁣ 38 assists⁣

Premier League⁣ Champions League⁣ Club World Cup⁣ Super Cup⁣ Carabao Cup⁣ FA Cup⁣

One of the greats. Goodluck Sadio you will never walk alone.'

'Bayern have go got an absolute bargain of a deal here. Mane has been Liverpool’s best attacker in 2022.'

'A sad day but joyous one too . Lets celebrate mane's achievements - what a player unplayable at times, what a team player and what a smile that lit up anfield. Humble and fearless . A true legend , gave everything , won everything...Good luck Mane'

'Club legend. Done more for the club than a Torres and Suarez ever did and he better be talked about in the same light. Really deserves a proper send off. Thank you Sadio Mané!!!'

