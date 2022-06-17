Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Could Stay At Liverpool This Summer With Club Not Looking To Sign A Midfielder

Reports over recent weeks have suggested that Liverpool would listen to offers for midfielder Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain this summer but that could be about to change.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The England international has just 12 months left on his contract and struggled for game time in the last three months of the season despite impressing as a deputy for Mohamed Salah during the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 28 year old has had an up and down career at Anfield where he has been explosive at times but all too often, injuries and a lack of opportunities have prevented him gaining the momentum he so needs as a player.

It had been widely expected the way the season finished for Oxlade-Chamberlain that he would be moved on, with Liverpool cashing in on their last opportunity to get a fee for the player.

According to Chris Bascombe however, after more recent reports have suggested Liverpool will not look to bring in a new midfielder ahead of the new season, Oxlade-Chamberlain may now 'calculate that opportunities will present themselves again at Anfield'.

It still would not be a surprise to see Oxlade-Chamberlain move on this summer but after missing out on Aurelien Tchouameni, the plans may have changed again.

Liverpool have proved many times in the past that they will wait for the right player to emerge and not buy for the sake of it. That might mean the former Arsenal man gets one final year to reignite his Anfield career.

