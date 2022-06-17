ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Poinciana neighborhood pool set to reopen next week

By Staff Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Poinciana Neighborhood Recreation Area Adult Pool is...

Villagers lose power after problem at SECO’s Lake Ella substation

Thousands of Villagers were without power Tuesday afternoon after SECO Energy experienced a service interruption at its Lake Ella substation. A total of 4,234 accounts served by the Lake Ella substation feeder 2 were experiencing a service interruption as of mid-afternoon Tuesday, according to SECO. The outage during the hottest...
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poinciana
Lake Sumter Landing parking lot will be closed beginning Monday

The Lake Sumter Landing parking area behind City Fire, alongside Lake Shore Drive and Old Mill Run, will be closed for maintenance starting early Monday morning and is scheduled to be reopened on Wednesday morning. This project may be rescheduled due to inclement weather. Deliveries for the tenants for this building will be at the designated area at the front of the building.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Flow of new residents to The Villages growing

All economic indicators suggest that The Villages’ allure as a lifestyle destination remains as strong as ever, especially when considering new residents like Michele Vyvyan, above, who participates in a Zumba class March 24 at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex. Vyvyan and her husband, Thomas, purchased a new home in January in the Village of DeLuna. One newly released economic indicator, Internal Revenue Service migration data, offers some insight into the number of residents moving to The Villages.
THE VILLAGES, FL
What a fire district means for Villages

Villages residents in Sumter County are just the governor’s signature away from deciding if they want to approve an independent special fire district for themselves. Gov. Ron DeSantis received the bill Friday from the Florida Legislature with unanimous support — seeking to allow The Villages Public Safety Department and its residents to guide and manage its unique fire and EMS needs for retirees. Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, successfully shepherded the bill he sponsored to create the new district. With DeSantis’ approval, voters in the proposed district would be asked in November’s General Election if they support it.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Great Lakes Carpet & Tile plans to add warehouse at Wildwood site

Great Lakes Carpet & Tile is planning to add a 23,840-square-foot warehouse to its Wildwood site. The warehouse and distribution facility would be located at Great Lakes Carpet & Tile existing showroom at 850 St. Main St. Construction is not expected to begin until 2023. The project scope includes the construction of a new building on 3.73 acres on the southeast corner of the intersection.
WILDWOOD, FL
Appointed Sumter commissioner takes digital and old school paths in campaign bid

A Villager appointed to the Sumter County Commission is going both digital and old school in her campaign for election. Roberta Ulrich’s most-recent campaign finance disclosure offers a glimpse into how she intends to run her election effort in the District 1 contest in which she faces fellow Villager Reed Panos in the Aug. 23 GOP primary race.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
POA will host candidates night this week at Everglades Recreation Center

The Property Owners Association of The Villages will host a candidates night this week at Everglades Recreation Center. The event will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 and will feature candidates for the Sumter County Commission, the District 52 Florida House seat, Community Development District 7 and the North Sumter County Utility Dependent District.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Huey Magoo's opens in Winter Garden, Florida

Huey Magoo's has opened in Winter Garden, Florida, marking its 28th location in six states, with over 225 franchises sold in 10 states. The 2,507-square-foot endcap features indoor and outdoor seating and is the second of four restaurants in Central Florida that franchisees Chris and McKenzie Cohen will open, according to a press release.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
Firefighters rescue worker pinned in tree in Longwood

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A tree trimmer was rescued by Seminole County firefighters Monday after he got stuck in a large oak tree. Firefighters shared pictures from the scene along Marshal Drive in Longwood, not far from State Road 434. [TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital...
LONGWOOD, FL
Southern expansion brings more fishing opportunities

The Villages has always been good to anglers. With more than 30 fishable bodies of water and a recreation department helping facilitate opportunities to enjoy the pastime, residents have frequented area ponds for many years. And thanks to the continued growth and expansion in the southernmost end of the community,...
THE VILLAGES, FL

