Poinciana neighborhood pool set to reopen next week

All economic indicators suggest that The Villages’ allure as a lifestyle destination remains as strong as ever, especially when considering new residents like Michele Vyvyan, above, who participates in a Zumba class March 24 at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex. Vyvyan and her husband, Thomas, purchased a new home in January in the Village of DeLuna. One newly released economic indicator, Internal Revenue Service migration data, offers some insight into the number of residents moving to The Villages.
