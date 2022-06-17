Poinciana neighborhood pool set to reopen next week

Villages residents in Sumter County are just the governor’s signature away from deciding if they want to approve an independent special fire district for themselves. Gov. Ron DeSantis received the bill Friday from the Florida Legislature with unanimous support — seeking to allow The Villages Public Safety Department and its residents to guide and manage its unique fire and EMS needs for retirees. Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, successfully shepherded the bill he sponsored to create the new district. With DeSantis’ approval, voters in the proposed district would be asked in November’s General Election if they support it.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO