ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

$3.5 million given to Clearwater Marine Aquarium for manatee rehabilitation pool

DVM 360
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Governor Desantis signed the funds over to help enhance and expand the State's manatee acute care facilities. According to an organizational release,1 Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) received $3.5 million to fund the construction of new manatee rehabilitation pools, as well as extended manatee research. The funds are part of a...

www.dvm360.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

14 Romantic Getaways in Florida — From a Private Island to Historic Hotels

If it's high time for a relaxing retreat with your one and only, few domestic destinations can beat the romance of beautiful Florida. Whether you want to hide away on a private island, head to a resort with lots of activities and opportunities to reconnect, or unplug entirely over a candlelit dinner for two, these romantic getaways in Florida have just the spark you're looking for.
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Firm Named Florida Builder of the Year

Nautilus Homes was named Florida Builder of the Year by the Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). No stranger to awards, the firm’s work is well-known locally. From an Antebellum-style home on the Manatee River we wrote about a couple of years ago to its ultra-chic architectural partnership on the En Pointe luxury condominiums on Golden Gate Point, Nautilus’ work has caught our eye before.
SARASOTA, FL
iheart.com

There is an Island Just a Few Hours From Tampa With Wild Horses On It

Have you ever visited Cumberland Island National Seashore? If not, you may want to add this wild-horse-filled island to your bucket list! This National Park is about 3 1/2 hours from Tampa and just 30 minutes outside Jacksonville in St. Mary's, Georgia. Ferries depart from St. Marys throughout the day...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Clearwater, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Clearwater, FL
Lifestyle
City
Clearwater, FL
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay News 9

The city that goes 83 days without a sunset

Imagine living in a city where the sun doesn’t set for months? People living in America’s northernmost city, Utqiagvik, Alaska (formally known as Barrow, Alaska) can tell you all about it. Utqiagvik is on an 83 day stretch without a sunset, which means it sits in daylight 24...
TAMPA, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Buying A House In Florida: A How-To

Written by David McMillin – 10 min read – Edited by Michele Petry. Thinking about moving to Florida? Join the party. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that the Sunshine State has ranked in the top spot out of all 50 states for net migration — the number of people moving in versus moving out — for the past five years. With that many people looking for places to call their own, it’s important to arrive with a solid understanding of how to buy a house in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Jeff Took Intimidation To A Whole New Level

Jeff took intimidation to a whole new level on his date with Shannon. Shannon called us up for the Second Date Update and told us that she met Jeff online and they went to Cappy’s on their first date. She told us that they laughed and had great conversations throughout the date.
TAMPA, FL
WESH

New omicron strains gain hold in Central Florida as cases spike

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — COVID-19 infections continue to climb all across Florida, and a few of our local counties are seeing one in five people being tested coming back positive. “We're seeing a lot of new cases,” Seminole County emergency manager Alan Harris said. "We're definitely in high transmission."...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marine Conservation#Manatees#State#Cma#Manatee Survival Plan
995qyk.com

New Florida Law Says Turn Your Car Stereo Down Or Get A Ticket

Be careful how loud you crank your radio. A new Florida law could let law enforcement ticket you for loud music coming from your car!. Just when you thought you could crank up your favorite Country in your car, a Florida law says you need to watch your decibels! House Bill 1435 updates an older state statute relating to noise levels in traffic, for ticketing and citation. That Florida statute, now says:
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
850wftl.com

Child flown to hospital after being stabbed by catfish in Florida

A child was flown to a hospital in Tampa after he was stabbed in the chest by a catfish. The incident occurred while the child and his family were on a fishing trip in New Port Richey over the weekend. According to the report, the The mother then tried to drive the child to an area hospital but noticed that child was having trouble breathing so she pulled over and called emergency services. Pasco County Fire Rescue officials noted that the child had a catfish barb lodged in his chest about 1 to 1.5 inches deep and flew him to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital. According to several reports, the catfish barbs contain a venom that can be released into the body and cause swelling and increased blood flow to the area: “Catfish venom glands are found alongside sharp, bony spines on the edges of the dorsal and pectoral fins, and these spines can be locked into place when the catfish is threatened,” the University of Michigan said in a news release. “When a spine jabs a potential predator, the membrane surrounding the venom gland cells is torn, releasing venom into the wound.” The extent of the child’s injuries is not known at this time.
995qyk.com

Will Should’ve Brought Different Shoes For His Date

Vanessa told us about her date with Will on our Second Date Update this morning. She told us that the date went great and they went to a beach restaurant to watch the sunset. She told him that she really wanted to see him again at the end of the date, but she hasn’t heard anything since then.
TAMPA, FL
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs, situated in Central Florida, is one of the classic vacation destinations in the continental US. Travelers are encouraged to visit this place for a number of reasons. For starters, Tarpon Springs boasts amazing Greek culture and history, not to mention mouth-watering Greek cuisine. Second, a visit to this...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
995qyk.com

70 Year Old Burger Chain Making Tampa Bay Debut

70 Year Old Burger Chain Making Tampa Bay Debut. What’s your favorite? Steak and Shake? Love it. Five Guys? Pretty good. The Bacon Boss in Wesley Chapel? Best of all. Maybe some new competition in Tampa Bay? Well, new if you’ve only been around 7o years. Word is...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy