Two Dogs Rescued in Extreme Heat

DES MOINES, Iowa — Check out this big catch in Des Moines. Greg Sieck shared a picture of a 71-pound flathead catfish he caught Saturday near downtown. Sieck runs the YouTube channel Outdoor X Media. He says they took some photos before releasing the massive fish back into the water.
A fire that damaged their longtime home was just the beginning. Then came his cancer diagnosis, and now, because this couple in Afton, Iowa has had to take their time fixing the house, for obvious reasons, they are in a battle with the city, who now calls the home a "nuisance".
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Fair is announcing the first ever, Sensory-Friendly morning at the fair. The morning of August 17th, the lights and sounds of the fair will be a little lower. The idea is to make the surroundings more comfortable for those with autism or other disorders.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- People can now buy and sell fireworks in West Des Moines. The city council voted Monday to allow the sale of fireworks in the city, two weeks out from Independence Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law in April, barring cities from banning the sale of fireworks. WDM Fire Marshall Mike Whitsell reminds residents about responsible use of fireworks in a video on the city's Facebook page.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two jet skis flipped over on the Des Moines River on Sunday afternoon. One was carrying one adult and two children and the other was carrying one adult and one child. The adult and two kids were able to be rescued before going over the...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nothing says the Fourth of July like a good fireworks display. KCCI is helping you make your 2022 Independence Day holiday plans with a full list of fireworks displays around central Iowa. July 1. Des Moines: Yankee Doodle Pops (8:30 p.m., West Terrace, Iowa State...
DES MOINES, Iowa — June 20 is Ride to Work Day, an annual event that encourages motorcycle riders to take their two wheels out for a spin. But here in the metro, there's been an uptick in serious accidents involving motorcycles. Shortly after 8 p.m. on June 19, officers...
(Undated) -- A Des Moines man is one of four Iowans are moving on the semi-final rounds of TV's American Ninja Warrior Competition. Jackson Twait is a 24-year-old actuary who lives in Des Moines. Twait is a native of Hudson, Iowa. He previously competed on American Ninja Warrior in season 13, and won $10,000.
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The woman who fired a gunshot in a Des Moines Hy-Vee on Sunday morning may not face criminal charges. Police said Kapri Francis violently attacked a woman unprovoked, blindsiding her and putting her in a headlock. Police said the woman then shot Francis in the...
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa school that has been in town for decades is turning in its teasing comb and shutting its doors for good. The Ottumwa branch of the Iowa School of Beauty is closing permanently. In a Facebook post from June 17, 2022, the school has set an anticipated closing date of Aug. 27, 2022.
The Emergency Food Box is advising the public that due to a refrigerator break-down at their Marshalltown location they are looking it get rid of a large quantity of meat which they currently have in stock. All meat in supply needs to be removed from their Marshalltown location by the...
It's one of the strangest headlines you'll ever read, but that's exactly what happened on Sunday. A woman was shopping for groceries Sunday morning at the Hy-Vee store in the 2500 block of East Euclid in Des Moines when things turned violent. According to KCCI, at about 10 a.m. Sunday...
*This story includes graphic details and may be difficult for some readers. Following the tragic death of a young Iowa girl, authorities have released details on what happened and charged the father in the case. On the morning of Monday, May 16 police in Ankeny, in central Iowa, were called...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Police say two people were shot following an argument at a Hy-Vee, in Des Moines Sunday morning. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 10 a.m. at the Hy-Vee located at 2450 East Euclid Avenue in Des Moines. They say the suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -The East Side Family organization brought hundreds of people from Des Moines’ east side together Saturday as they celebrated their 10th anniversary Community Cookout, KCCI reports. The cookout, something that’s been going on for years before the official formation of the organization, continues to be...
(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines Police are trying to identify two men accused of robbing a convenience store and pistol-whipping the clerk. Police say it happened Friday, June 10th at 1:30 a.m. at the Kum & Go at 5308 University Avenue. Witnesses describe one male as heavy set the other as skinny. Police say the suspects left in a dark red or maroon car.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating two motorcycle crashes that happened less than two hours apart. The first one happened last night at the intersection of East 12th Street and University Avenue. Des Moines police said a car veered into the path of a motorcyclist, causing the crash. A 24-year-old remains in critical condition.
ANKENY, Iowa — Crews from around Saylor Township were called to a house fire there overnight. At around 2 a.m. Monday, one of the residents at a home on Northwest 68th Place called 911. Fire officials said the blaze appears to have started in the back of the basement...
