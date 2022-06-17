ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, WI

Lakeland ATV Club planning new trail in Oneida County

By Matt Weaver
WJFW-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAZELHURST, Wis. (WJFW) - Oneida County is full of ATV and UTV trails, but the Lakeland ATV club plans to continue improving. “Someday we might be off blacktop completely, that’s our ultimate goal," said Corky Sheppard, president of the Lakeland ATV Club. The Lakeland ATV club wants to...

WJFW-TV

Donations funds construction of fire department addition

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- The Pine Lake Fire Department is finishing up construction on their second station, adding a new addition almost entirely funded by donations and fund raisers. The construction of public sectors can help provide emergency support more quickly to different parts of area, and with the construction of...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Structure Maintenance Specialist - 3223677

JOB DUTIES: This position is a Transportation Specialist Advanced in the inspection and maintenance of bridges and transportation related structures for the Bureau of Structures – Inspection and Maintenance Unit A located in. the Northwest Region – Superior or Spooner office. This position individually. or as a member...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Local snowmobile dealer receives international recognition

EAGLE RIVER - A local business is being globally recognized for their outstanding service. Track Side in Eagle River has been nominated as International Snowmobile Dealer of the Year. Trackside originally won AWSC Dealer of the Year through the state of Wisconsin for 2021. For the year of 2022, they...
EAGLE RIVER, WI
WJFW-TV

Northwoods confronts massive housing shortage

"There’s a tremendous amount of people looking to move to Rhinelander. Whether it’s job opportunities, potentially retirement situations, but really across the spectrum," said Zach Vruwink. The Northwoods is a beautiful place to call home and Rhinelander City administrator Zach Vruwink knows more and more people are starting...
RHINELANDER, WI
tonemadison.com

Breehan James’ “The Cottage” celebrates “Up North” Wisconsin vacation culture

The show of charming, nostalgic paintings is up at Arts + Literature Laboratory through August 13. In her exhibition The Cottage, showing through August 13 at Arts + Literature Laboratory, artist Breehan James documents the timelessness and beauty of the American “Up North” by creating intimate Plein-air gouache portraits of her family’s Forest County vacation cottage, built in the 1960s by her grandfather and his siblings. This place so rife with nostalgia is a portal connecting the past to the present, reaching from generation to generation, taking viewers back to the playful energy and blissful innocence of youth.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wausau man identified as suspect in Clark, Chippewa County pursuit

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 27-year-old Wausau man has been identified as the suspect in a chase that involved multiple modes of travel. Around noon on Monday, a Lake Hallie Police officer received a call about a white Chrysler 300 driving erratically on Hwy 29. The officer learned that the vehicle had been stolen from Clark County. The officer attempted to stop the car, but the vehicle failed to stop and increased its’ speed.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Lac du Flambeau woman charged with fatal pedestrian crash

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old Lac du Flambeau woman is charged with hit and run involving death after she struck a man with her SUV and killed him. Laurie Wildcat remains in the Vilas County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond. She was formally charged Monday. Investigators said Wildcat was impaired at the time of the crash. A 31-year-old man died at the scene.
WausauPilot

Hi Restaurant to close in Wausau

A downtown Wausau restaurant will close after this month, according to a Facebook post. Hi Restaurant, 102 Jefferson St., serves Chinese cuisine and Japanese sushi, opening in 2019. One of the restaurant owners “is having some health issues and needs a long time to recover and rest after her surgery,” the post reads. “After discussing with her family, they have decided to temporarily close the business.”
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Police seize cash, hundreds of doses of meth in Wausau traffic stop

A Wausau man is being held on a $25,000 bond after his arrest during a traffic stop that netted a major methamphetamine seizure, according to court documents. Vonzell Williams II, 44, faces three counts of possessing methamphetamine in excess of 50 grams, along with charges of possessing THC and drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed June 16 in Marathon County Circuit Court, two days after his arrest.
WAUSAU, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: June 20, 2022

As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, June 20:. On 06-13-2022 deputies were dispatched to an address on CTH P in the Town of Pine River for a domestic disturbance involving a gun. It was reported that two subjects, a Merrill woman, 59, and her husband, 56, were fighting over a gun after one threatened the other. The gun was removed from the situation prior to deputies arriving on scene. Upon investigating, the male was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. It was alleged that the gun was never loaded. The male was transported to Aspirus Merrill Hospital for medical clearance due to a high level of intoxication, and when cleared he was brought to the Lincoln County Jail.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Chronic wasting disease closes deer farm

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has announced that a Langlade County deer farm has been depopulated due to chronic wasting disease (CWD). All 47 of the deer at the farm have been depopulated since testing positive for the disease in 2021. The 6 acre farm...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
wausautimes.com

Aspirus’ Fruit and Vegetable Prescription Program continues

WAUSAU, Wis. – The perfect place to find fresh food is at your local farmers market. From farm to table, the produce is one of the healthiest ways to get all your nutrients. “Summer is the perfect time to give canned and frozen produce a break – to give our bodies and minds a healthy boost with some fresh fruits and veggies,” says Diane Hinrichs Kelbel, RD, CD, registered dietician at Aspirus. “As a bonus, buying them at a farmers market is a fantastic opportunity to support our local farmers.”
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries June 17, 2022

David “Dave” Hardinger passed away peacefully at home on June 14, 2022. Dave was born January 25, 1951 to Fred and Marjorie (Graffunder) Hardinger in Park Falls, WI. He had fond memories of growing up along the banks of the Flambeau, fishing and romping through the woods. They lived in Park Falls until 1964, when they moved to Wausau. Dave graduated from Wausau High School in 1969.
WAUSAU, WI
fox9.com

Minnesota man dies after being pulled from waters of Pelican Lake

(FOX 9) - A Minnesota man has died after being pulled from the waters of Pelican Lake on Sunday. The victim, 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield, was pulled from the waters after going for a swim off a pontoon boat, deputies say. Despite efforts from people on the boat and later first responders, Hinch was pronounced dead at the scene.
MERRIFIELD, MN
WSAW

Suspect who arrived in canoe, stole motorboat arrested near Mosinee

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he’s accused of stealing a boat from a private dock and driving away. Investigators said around noon a man arrived by canoe at a private dock near Birch Street and stole a boat. The owner was able to take photos of the suspect. The owner said the suspect drove the boat toward Mosinee. Law enforcement found the boat in the water at Half Moon Lake unoccupied.
MOSINEE, WI

