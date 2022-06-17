Lakeland ATV Club planning new trail in Oneida County

JOB DUTIES: Inserts precision indicator in machine spindle and depresses switches to jog spindle into contract with workpiece, synchronize tape and tool, and record setup point. Retracts spindle and loads and secures first preset tool and holder. Ability to run multiple machines, simultaneously, as required. Starts machine and observes cutting operation. Compares numerical data display with specifications on operations sheet. Assembles and presets tooling for next operation during automated cycle to reduce machine downtime. Replaces milling tools with drilling and boring tools at specified change points to reduce or eliminate subsequent machining of workpiece on another machine. Operates machine on preliminary dry run before machining first part to detect errors in tape or computer program. Remove workpieces from machines, and check to ensure that they conform to specifications, using measuring instruments such as microscopes, gauges, calipers, and micrometers. Observe milling or planning machine operation and adjust controls to ensure conformance with specified tolerances. Position and secure workpieces on machines, using holding devices, measuring instruments, hand tools, and hoists. Study blueprints, layouts, sketches, or work orders to assess workpiece specifications and to determine tooling instructions, tools and materials needed, and sequences of operations.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO