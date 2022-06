Gas prices are finally starting to decline not only in South Carolina but also around the United States. Today, GasBuddy announced that the average gasoline price in the state dropped by 7.2 cents per gallon over the past week to around $4.50 a gallon. The national average also slipped by 4.2 cents hitting around $4.97. This marks the first time in nine weeks that the prices have fallen instead of risen. On the other hand, diesel rose in the past week by 2.6 cents nationally hitting an average of $5.80 per gallon. Prices in South Carolina are now 21.4 cents per gallon more expensive than they were a month ago and are $1.74 per gallon more expensive than they were this time last year.

