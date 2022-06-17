ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three die in crash east of Cheyenne

By Star-Tribune staff
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

Three people died early Friday when a tractor-trailer collided with an overturned commercial truck on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred at roughly 1:20 a.m. when the driver of a commercial truck and trailer lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn in the road. A second tractor trailer that was heading in the same direction then collided with the overturned truck, causing them both to burst into flames, the highway patrol said.

Authorities are still investigating the crash, including the identities of those involved. They expected the eastbound lanes of the interstate to remain closed for much of Friday to allow for the investigation and cleanup. Traffic was rerouted to the I-80 Frontage Road.

Forty-four people have now died on Wyoming roads this year.

