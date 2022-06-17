Ruskin Woman Killed When Natural Gas Tank Goes Airborne And Into Car On I-75

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Ruskin woman has died in a crash that happened on I-75 Friday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on I-75 in the outside lane when it collided with another truck that was stopped near Exit 256.

Troopers say the impact caused the natural gas tanks of the tractor-trailer to separate and become

airborne.

According to investigators the gas tanks then fell onto a Buick Enclave, which was traveling northbound on I-75 in the center lane, causing fatal injuries to a passenger traveling in the vehicle, a 49-year-old Ruskin woman.

The trailer of the second truck, loaded with cotton clothing products, caught fire until extinguished by fire rescue personnel.

The driver of the Buick, a 22-year-old Ruskin man, and passengers ages 10 and 4, all suffered minor injuries.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }