Ruskin, FL

Ruskin Woman Killed When Natural Gas Tank Goes Airborne And Into Car On I-75

 4 days ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Ruskin woman has died in a crash that happened on I-75 Friday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on I-75 in the outside lane when it collided with another truck that was stopped near Exit 256.

Troopers say the impact caused the natural gas tanks of the tractor-trailer to separate and become
airborne.

According to investigators the gas tanks then fell onto a Buick Enclave, which was traveling northbound on I-75 in the center lane, causing fatal injuries to a passenger traveling in the vehicle, a 49-year-old Ruskin woman.

The trailer of the second truck, loaded with cotton clothing products, caught fire until extinguished by fire rescue personnel.

The driver of the Buick, a 22-year-old Ruskin man, and passengers ages 10 and 4, all suffered minor injuries.

10 Tampa Bay

1 person dead in Bradenton crash after driver hits parked car, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man in Bradenton died after he crashed into a parked car and a Manatee county work truck at around 7:25 a.m. Saturday, law enforcement says. The Bradenton Police Department said in a news release 71-year-old Brad Davis was heading eastbound on Manatee Avenue before he drove onto the opposite side of the road and hit a parked car and a truck on the westbound lanes.
BRADENTON, FL
