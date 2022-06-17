131 Music Festival returns Saturday for second year

ROTHBURY, MI -- Electric Forest, the widely popular music festival held at the Double JJ Resort in Rothbury, is set to make its return June 23-26. The festival, which was canceled the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, is back for the 10th billing. Thousands of people from throughout North America will begin pouring into the small, rural community for four days of celebration. This year marks the 10th anniversary of Electric Forest since the inaugural festival in 2012.

