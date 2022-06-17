ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Republican behind election probe rages at Jan. 6 testimony request: “I don’t work for you!”

By Matthew Chapman
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42H7YB_0gEDwoQK00

U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) (L), Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Vice Chairwoman Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), listen during a hearing on the January 6th investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

On Thursday, The Detroit News reported that Michigan state Sen. Ed McBroom, who ran a state investigation disproving many Trump supporters' election fraud claims in the state, is publicly refusing to come before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

McBroom has answered questions submitted by the committee, according to the report — but draws the line at giving public testimony.

"In a speech on the Senate floor, McBroom of Vulcan said the U.S. House's Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol had "demanded" he participate in a public hearing under oath," said the report. "'Every member of this body should take offense to this notion that we should be expected to present our work to the federal government,' McBroom told his Senate colleagues Thursday morning. 'I don't work for you,' the senator added, referring to the U.S. Congress. 'I work for and only answer to the Michigan Senate and the people of the sovereign state of Michigan.'"

"McBroom is chairman of the Senate Oversight Committee, which released a report in June 2021, finding 'no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud' in the 2020 presidential election," noted the report. "The panel's findings refuted many unproven claims that were advanced by supporters of former President Donald Trump to try to discount the election's result in the battleground state. Democrat Joe Biden won Michigan by more than 154,000 votes or nearly 3 percentage points."

McBroom is one of many Republicans in Michigan sought by the committee for information. "In February 2020, the committee issued a subpoena to former Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox," noted the report. "A month earlier, in January, the committee issued subpoenas to two of the 16 Michigan Republicans, Kathy Berden and Mayra Rodriguez, who signed and submitted a false certificate claiming to be the state's official presidential electors."

Michigan has been the focus of many Republicans' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Rudy Giuliani brought Mellissa Carone, a controversial "star witness" to alleged voter fraud, to testify publicly, which resulted in humiliation. Carone was later booted off the ballot in her bid for state Senate.

Comments / 1091

bill
4d ago

Typical GOP coward. The committee sends a letter requesting he testify in public and he acts like somebody asked him to amputate his arm. What a fragile little flower, not to mention his complete contempt for the constitution and country

Reply(281)
504
Llewellyn Daniel
4d ago

Actually, politicians do work them. The federal government represents both the people and the states. This idea Republicans have that states are separate from the federal government is absurd. The states are part of America.

Reply(101)
195
David Feinstein
4d ago

he's afraid he might be live on TV for all to see. this I don't work for you. he's right he doesn't but he is a citizen of the United States and he does have a duty to comply with lawfully submitted requests for information. might include live teatimony....you know under oath under penalty of perjury. he also doesn't want to painted a RINO by Drumpf and his supporters.

Reply(16)
134
Related
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Mitt Romney and Rand Paul among 14 Republicans voting against healthcare for veterans suffering from burn pits

Fourteen Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Rand Paul, have voted against providing healthcare and benefits to US veterans who came home from America’s post-9/11 wars sick and dying from rare cancers and respiratory illnesses.On Thursday, the Senate passed the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act – a landmark bill that will presumptively link 23 conditions to a veterans’ exposure to burn pits while on deployment overseas.Now, around 3.5 million US veterans who lived and worked next to the huge open-air pits will finally be given automatic access to healthcare and disability benefits if they develop one of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Norway Township, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Government
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Memphis lawmakers tell police not to work security at Trump rally: “He’s notorious for not paying”

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Memphis, but the city police don't want anything to do with it. According to Action News 5, Trump's past events that required local security resulted in hefty bills for the Trump campaign. Trump still owes El Paso $570,000 for a 2019 rally. The Republican Party wanted to move the 2020 convention to Jacksonville, Florida, during the pandemic, but that got canceled when security couldn't work with half of the budget cops were promised.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Ed Mcbroom
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Zoe Lofgren
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Washington Dc#Michigan Republican Party#The Select Committee#The Detroit News#The U S House#The U S Congress#The Michigan Senate
Washington Examiner

'They can go to hell!': Right rejects push to force women to register for the draft

Some Republicans in Congress are going to war against their own party, coming out in full force against a renewed effort to make women register for the military draft. A coalition of 11 Republican senators led by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) lambasted a proposed amendment to the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act by Senate Democrats that would require women to register with the Selective Service System, putting them at odds with even some members of their own party who voted in favor of the amendment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy