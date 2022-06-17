Power Out For Several Across the Region In Wake of Early Morning Storms

ALTON - With summer officially just a few days away, a storm blew through the area around 5 a.m. Friday downing trees, power lines and utility poles across Madison County. Firefighters everywhere were scrambling to cover the calls that began just a few minutes after 5 a.m. There were temporary power outages, and some lasting hours, as lines went down and service was interrupted sparking automatic fire and burglary alarms. One alarm was at Alton Square Drive but no problems were found there. Wind blew down part of a tree and snapped a power pole off in the 600 block of E. 16th Street in Alton. Tree limbs blocked the 2800 block of College Avenue and the 900 block of Washington Avenue.

