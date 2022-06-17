ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Power Out For Several Across the Region In Wake of Early Morning Storms

wlds.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApproximately 2,500 Ameren-Illinois customers are still without power this afternoon after early morning storms swept through the area. Multiple reports of downed power lines and trees came in this morning starting around 5AM. Locally heavy rainfall flooded out roads in low-lying rural areas and other flood-prone locations. East of Winchester, a...

wlds.com

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

Storms cause power outages and tree damage for region

Ameren Illinois and Missouri are dealing with power outages following that line of storms this morning. More than 12-thousand Ameren Illinois customers were without electricity this morning in Madison, Jersey, Greene, Macoupin, Calhoun, and St. Clair counties. Crews are responding to those areas in the hopes of getting the power back on as soon as possible.
southernillinoisnow.com

Ameren Illinois reporting power restored to rest of Patoka and Centralia (9pm update)

Ameren Illinois is reporting all customers in the Marion and Jefferson County area once again have power following some outages that lasted more than two days. The final restoration came late Sunday afternoon for 18 customers in the Patoka zip code and 11 in the Centralia zip code. The final customers in Salem and Mt. Vernon had power restored by mid-afternoon on Saturday.
PATOKA, IL
wlds.com

Bridge Closed on Rt 9 West of Arenzville

The bridge on County Highway 9 from Arenzville to U.S. 67 is closed until further notice. The bridge is located west of Arenzville and east of Wessler Road in Cass County. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.
ARENZVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winchester, IL
City
Jacksonville, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Jacksonville, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
taylorvilledailynews.com

Multiple Power Outages, Flooding After Storms Go Through Central Illinois

A severe storm raced through central Illinois Thursday evening and early Friday morning. Severe flooding in Effingham and near Quincy, Illinois caused problems Friday morning as Effingham reported over 4 inches of rain in some places or even higher. Over 28,000 Ameren Electric customers are reporting outages in Illinois and Shelby Electric is reporting over 1500 outages in their coverage area as of 10 AM.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Storm causes extensive damage early Friday

ALTON - With summer officially just a few days away, a storm blew through the area around 5 a.m. Friday downing trees, power lines and utility poles across Madison County. Firefighters everywhere were scrambling to cover the calls that began just a few minutes after 5 a.m. There were temporary power outages, and some lasting hours, as lines went down and service was interrupted sparking automatic fire and burglary alarms. One alarm was at Alton Square Drive but no problems were found there. Wind blew down part of a tree and snapped a power pole off in the 600 block of E. 16th Street in Alton. Tree limbs blocked the 2800 block of College Avenue and the 900 block of Washington Avenue.
wpsdlocal6.com

Storms cause power outages in Local 6 area

Severe weather led to widespread power outages in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois Friday morning. Ameren Illinois activated its emergency operation center Friday morning to assess storm damage throughout southern and central Illinois. The company said it was following its storm management plan to evaluate damage and restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible.
PADUCAH, KY
WCIA

Strong storms across central Illinois Friday morning

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Storms spread across central Illinois on Friday, causing significant damage in some areas. Tree and powerline damage was reported from Springfield to Effingham. There was significant flooding also in Effingham. Strong winds were caught on video in Greenup. (Video courtesy of Shers Scents) Dakota Camp sent this photo of storm clouds […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Ameren Illinois#Amerenillinois Com#Illinois Electric Co Op
Effingham Radio

FLASH FLOOD WARNING- JUNE 17TH

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Shelby County in central Illinois... Southwestern Cumberland County in east central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 606 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Effingham, Shelbyville, Newton, Altamont, Neoga, Teutopolis, Watson, Stewardson, Cowden, Dieterich, Beecher City, Edgewood, Ste. Marie, Willow Hill, Jewett, Shumway, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo and Bogota.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Central Illinois Proud

Early morning storms knock out power in central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Storms rolled through central Illinois around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, knocking out power for many residents. As of 3:50 a.m.: 1,589 residents do not have power in Peoria County; in Tazewell County, 531 residents have been impacted; 1,852 homes in Woodford County are without power, and 14 residents in McLean County do not have power.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tornado Confirmed in Rural Wisconsin

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flurry of tornado warnings in Wisconsin on Wednesday, June 15, as thunderstorms lashed the state. Shortly after 4 pm, the NWS office in La Crosse tweeted that a confirmed tornado was “headed toward Oakdale,” urging people in the area to take cover. This footage of a large funnel […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tornado in Wisconsin travels 15 miles, blows over semis

TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A tornado in the west/central Wisconsin area tipped semi-trucks on their sides and caused widespread damage. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on June 15, a tornado was reported east of Tomah. Authorities say the tornado traveled northeast from HWY 131 and County HWY A for […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy