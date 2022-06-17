Braves vs Cubs game thread

The Minnesota Vikings made the not-so-surprising move to relieve former head coach Mike Zimmer of his duties earlier this offseason. Zimmer finished his eight-year coaching stint in Minnesota with record of 74-59-1. In a division with Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and an occassional tough Chicago Bears defense, that is a pretty good job. But "pretty good" can only take a coach so far in this business. Although Zimmer finished with a winning record, he only took the Vikings to the playoffs just three times in his eight years. Especially with Minnesota's roster in recent years, they should have been more consistent.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 MINUTES AGO