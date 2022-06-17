ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

‘Anchorman’ actor David Koechner arrested in Ohio on OVI charge

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vUG7c_0gEDwWU800

“Anchorman” actor David Koechner was arrested in southern Ohio earlier this month on suspicion of operating a vehicle while impaired, authorities said.

Koechner, 59, told authorities he was driving from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to a Comic Con event in Huntington, West Virginia, when he was pulled over by state troopers at 1:47 a.m. EDT on June 4, WJW-TV reported.

Koechner, who also has starred in “The Office,” was taken into custody, according to an arrest record obtained by Entertainment Weekly from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

In a body camera video, a trooper approaches another officer who states he pulled Koechner over for some of lane violations and noticed he had “glossy eyes” and “could smell alcohol,” WLWT-TV reported.

The trooper asked Koechner if he had been arrested for OVI before, and the actor-comedian said he had been arrested on a similar charge in December 2021, WJW reported. According to Fox News, Koechner was arrested in Ventura County, California.

Koechner was arrested after he refused to be tested for blood-alcohol concentration, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Representatives for the actor did not immediately respond to the entertainment news website’s request for comment.

Koechner is scheduled to appear in Lawrence Municipal Court for a hearing on July 8. According to Ohio statutes, if he is found guilty of the misdemeanor crime, Koechner could face “a mandatory jail term of three consecutive days, with a maximum prison sentence of six months.”

The actor is best known for playing sports reporter Champ Kind in “Anchorman,” the 2004 movie that starred Will Ferrell. He also appeared in the 2013 sequel.

He’s known for playing sports reporter Champ Kind alongside Will Ferrell in the 2004 film “Anchorman” and also starred in the 2013 sequel, “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.” He has also appeared on 33 episodes of the television series, “The Goldbergs,” and was a voice actor for the animated series, “American Dad!

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
Channelocity

Most expensive Cincinnati neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Cincinnati in 2022 is 1,764,000, a 0.57% increase from 2021. We bet you didn't know that Charles Manson was born in Cincinnati on Nov. 12, 1934. Or that Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, taught aeronautical engineering at the University of Cincinnati for eight years.
CINCINNATI, OH
Abby Joseph

3 Incredible People From Ohio

Ohio has long been a hotbed of talent, spawning some of the most acclaimed thinkers, performers, and artists in the world. The following are three famous Buckeyes who had a major impact on the world:
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
California, OH
City
Huntington, WV
State
Ohio State
Huntington, WV
Entertainment
State
West Virginia State
City
Huntington, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Alina Andras

Five great pizza places in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio or travel there often for work or pleasure, and love a good pizza, then you are in the right place. I've put together a list of five amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

Are you in Ohio and craving a good burger? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses, which offer some of the best burgers you can find in the Buckeye State.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

10 Free things to do in Ohio

Having fun and exploring new places shouldn't have to cost a fortune. In a state filled with state parks, museums, and gorgeous towns and cities, Ohioans have lots of options in terms of affordable activities.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Koechner
Person
Will Ferrell
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Christopher Meloni Remembers ‘Beautiful Moment’ With His Son

On Tuesday (June 7th), “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star Christopher Meloni took to his Twitter account to reflect on a beautiful moment he had with his son. In the social media post, the “Law & Order” actor also shared a tweet of some throwback snapshots featuring him and his son. “Anytime I see a throwback photo of Dante it brings me back to the days of ‘Happy!’ (SYFY) & the insane magic of the internet. I honestly don’t know that I’ve ever been rendered quite that speechless. So kind.”
CELEBRITIES
CBS Pittsburgh

House explosion kills 3 in Ohio

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — An explosion at a northeastern Ohio home has left three people dead.The blast in Garfield Heights was reported around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. It destroyed the residence and damaged the neighboring homes on both sides.Emergency responders found the bodies of two men and a woman inside the home, but their names have not been released and authorities have not said if any of them lived in the house. No other injuries were reported.The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal's office and Garfield Heights authorities.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
SCDNReports

Indiana Grandmother Found Dead in Ditch with Dog

Indiana Grandmother Found Dead in Ditch with DogIndiana State Police. A woman in Indiana who had been reported missing was found dead in a ditch alongside her dog. A silver alert had been issued in the disappearance of Betty Stroup, but was canceled after she was found dead near a roadway.
INDIANA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beautiful Mother Vanished Doing Laundry And One Suspect Is Former Ohio Police Officer

On July 22, 2001, Marilyn Renee "Niqui" McCown went to do her laundry at the Richmond Coin Laundry at the corner of South 10th Street and South E Street in Richmond, Indiana. 28-year-old Niqui was the mother of a daughter, Payton Lackings, and worked as a corrections officer and accounting clerk at the Montgomery Education and Pre-Release Center. She was a student at Sinclair Community College with hopes of becoming a United States Marshall.
RICHMOND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovi#Actor#Anchorman#Southern Ohio#Wjw Tv#Fox News
Alina Andras

5 beautiful but underrated places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio then you definitely know that this state has a lot to offer. There are many hidden gems that just wait for tourists to discover them. And while there are a few popular places that are highly praised by both local people and travellers, Ohio has so much more to offer, and that's what this article is all about: beautiful but often overlooked places in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
73K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy