Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window:. Now, a few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight: A 19-year-old Wenatchee woman escaped injury Sunday afternoon after rolling her vehicle off Highway 97 south of Orondo./ Two communities in Grant County are reporting problems with thieves who are using two different methods to steal catalytic convertors off vehicles, and, A pickup fire on Chelan Hill Road in Douglas County caught brush on the side of the road on fire Friday afternoon but firefighters were able to keep it from spreading.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO