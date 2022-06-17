ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Jarrod Hewitt

By Nick Lee
 4 days ago

After spending last season on the Seahawks' practice squad, Hewitt looks to force his way into the picture in Seattle's new-look defense with his high-effort approach to the trenches.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Jarrod Hewitt, Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 290 pounds

2021 Stats: N/A

*2020 Stats at Virginia Tech* : 31 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks

Hewitt signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 draft. Before turning pro, he earned himself Third Team All-ACC honors in 2020 and collected 16.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in parts of four seasons with the Hokies. Last season, he spent the year on Seattle's practice squad, offering depth along the interior defensive line. He doesn't possess the prototypical size and strength of an interior defensive lineman for a 3-4 scheme like the one the Seahawks will use in 2022, but what he lacks in physical traits, he attempts to make up for with a high motor and strong effort level.

Best Case Scenario : Hewitt pushes the likes of L.J. Collier for a roster spot. Collier certainly needs to put together a strong showing in this new defensive scheme to stick around. A player with Hewitt's high motor and aggressiveness could play well in the new style. They could opt for Hewitt's effort and cheap UDFA deal and cut their losses with Collier if he outplays the veteran.

Worst Case Scenario: Overwhelmed by the new scheme, Hewitt struggles to hold up as a 3-tech/4i-tech defensive tackle in the trenches. Thus, he falls behind on the depth chart even further. He already has his work cut out for him with Collier feeling the pressure as well as Quinton Jefferson returning to Seattle. The Seahawks have plenty of depth along the defensive line and Hewitt could easily get lost in the shuffle if he doesn't make an early impact in camp.

What To Expect in 2022: As mentioned, Hewitt was a practice squad staple last season and used that time to develop with hopes of being able to push for a roster spot this year. But it's not hard to imagine 2022 being much of the same for the former Hokie. He will need to impress early in camp while also benefitting from Collier and/or Jefferson failing to live up to expectations. Assuming neither happens, he is likely ticketed for the practice squad once again. However, the Seahawks may look his way some time during the season if the defensive line experiences a rash of injuries.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Profiles

Kevin Kassis | Cade Brewer | Liam Ryan | Deontez Alexander | Elijah Jones | Josh Turner | Scott Nelson | Joshua Onujiogu

