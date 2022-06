The Jordan Brewers will be looking to get back to state for the 11th consecutive season this summer. So far, the Brewers are off to a solid start, winning six of their first nine games, including a 6-3 victory over Sartell in the Farming Invitational June 19. Jordan opened the tourney near St. Cloud June 18 with a 4-1 loss to Sauk Centre and followed with a 7-2 victory over St. Joseph on the same day.

JORDAN, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO