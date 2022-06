Ole Miss is one win away from reaching the NCAA championship in Omaha. There are so many things that could be said right now, but Ole Miss fans know better than that. The Rebs looked explosive from the very first inning, and like a lead foot on the gas, they never let up. They closed out another one in Omaha in dramatic fashion with a 13-5 win over Arkansas.

OMAHA, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO