Tristan Thompson is Drake’s best man in new music video

Drake released a surprise album this morning. Alongside the record, which is titled “ Honestly, Nevermind ,” Drake also dropped a music video for the song “Falling Back.” In it, Tristan Thompson , of Khloe Kardashian infamy, plays the role of Drake’s best man.

The video lasts 10 minutes and it shows Drake getting ready for his wedding, getting married to 23 women. As he nervously paces back and forth, his best man, Tristan Thompson, gives him some relationship advice. “Doesn’t feel right, we scrap it,” he tells Drake. “We go home, it’s done.”

“It’s a good time for me, you know,“ Drake says. ”I’m ready to settle down, I’m in love.“

“Happy for you. If we’re gonna do this, we’re gonna get you right. You only get married once,” says Tristan.

Social media was shocked by Drake’s new album, and flabbergasted by Tristan’s addition, even though the two have been friends for years. “Tristan Thompson being the best man to Drake getting married to 23 women is DIABOLICAL,” wrote someone on Twitter. “The audacity of Drake to put Tristan Thompson in a music video about a wedding,” wrote someone else.

Thompson has been a source of media attention over the past year due to his complicated relationship with Khloe Kardashian. This week, “ The Kardashians ” aired the finale of its first season, with the episode chronicling how Khloe learned that her partner Tristan was being sued by Maralee Nichols for child support. “I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world?” says Khloe in the episode.

A lot of stuff is going on, but one thing is clear: Drake loves the drama.