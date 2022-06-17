At Least 2 Out of 5 Children Live in Poverty in These 50 Cities

More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line - an income threshold of about $35 per day, or $1,073 a month. Of those facing such extreme financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected, as the United States has one of the worst child poverty rates among wealthy, developed countries. Nearly 12.6 million Americans under age 18 live in households with poverty level income.

Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to poverty’s harmful effects, both in the immediate and long-term.

Childhood poverty can negatively impact brain development and has been linked with a greater likelihood of chronic illness, shorter life expectancy, and poor emotional and behavioral health. Those who spend some or all of their childhood in poverty are also less likely to be successful academically, or, later in life, economically.

Nationwide, an estimated 17.5% of children under age 18 live below the poverty line. This share varies from place to place, however, and in some parts of the country, child poverty is far more common than average. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 cities - defined as places with populations of at least 25,000 - with the highest child poverty rates.

Among the places on this list, child poverty rates range from 40.3% to nearly 60%. The cities on this list span the country, though Ohio is home to seven, the most of any state. Here is a look at the income a family needs to cover normal living expenses in every state.

Children raised in mother-only households are far more likely to live in poverty than those in two-adult households, and in nearly every city on this list, the share of households headed by single mothers exceeds the 11.7% share nationwide. Additionally, in every city on this list, more families than the average nationwide depend on government assistance to afford basic necessities. In each of these 50 cities, the share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits, or food stamps, exceeds the 18.2% national share. Here is a look at the cities with the most people on food stamps .

50. Lorain, Ohio

> Child poverty rate: 40.3%

> Median family income, households with children: $38,194 -- 97th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 40.4% -- 92nd highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 24.7% -- 93rd highest of 1,720 cities

49. Kingsville, Texas

> Child poverty rate: 40.4%

> Median family income, households with children: $44,190 -- 196th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 33.6% -- 213th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 19.8% -- 232nd highest of 1,720 cities

48. Lake Worth Beach, Florida

> Child poverty rate: 40.5%

> Median family income, households with children: $33,872 -- 47th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 34.6% -- 195th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 19.0% -- 273rd highest of 1,720 cities

47. Michigan City, Indiana

> Child poverty rate: 40.6%

> Median family income, households with children: $35,446 -- 56th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 41.6% -- 77th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 24.8% -- 89th highest of 1,720 cities

46. Cloverleaf, Texas

> Child poverty rate: 40.9%

> Median family income, households with children: $39,024 -- 111th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 28.4% -- 346th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 24.0% -- 103rd highest of 1,720 cities

45. Wilmington, Delaware

> Child poverty rate: 40.9%

> Median family income, households with children: $32,346 -- 33rd lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 40.4% -- 91st highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 28.4% -- 37th highest of 1,720 cities

44. Zanesville, Ohio

> Child poverty rate: 40.9%

> Median family income, households with children: $30,255 -- 24th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 44.8% -- 49th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 24.7% -- 92nd highest of 1,720 cities

43. Albany, Georgia

> Child poverty rate: 41.0%

> Median family income, households with children: $33,272 -- 42nd lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 48.8% -- 24th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 30.8% -- 15th highest of 1,720 cities

42. Harlingen, Texas

> Child poverty rate: 41.1%

> Median family income, households with children: $38,375 -- 100th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 42.3% -- 71st highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 23.5% -- 115th highest of 1,720 cities

41. Williamsport, Pennsylvania

> Child poverty rate: 41.3%

> Median family income, households with children: $44,539 -- 203rd lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 43.7% -- 58th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 25.4% -- 78th highest of 1,720 cities

40. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

> Child poverty rate: 41.6%

> Median family income, households with children: $28,916 -- 16th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 50.5% -- 17th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 31.9% -- 9th highest of 1,720 cities

39. East Point, Georgia

> Child poverty rate: 41.9%

> Median family income, households with children: $38,697 -- 103rd lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 39.0% -- 112th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 27.8% -- 44th highest of 1,720 cities

38. Kiryas Joel, New York

> Child poverty rate: 42.1%

> Median family income, households with children: $37,078 -- 78th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 49.3% -- 23rd highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 1.7% -- 3rd lowest of 1,720 cities

37. Goldsboro, North Carolina

> Child poverty rate: 42.2%

> Median family income, households with children: $36,035 -- 63rd lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 41.7% -- 75th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 22.6% -- 142nd highest of 1,720 cities

36. Holyoke, Massachusetts

> Child poverty rate: 42.3%

> Median family income, households with children: $33,570 -- 44th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 51.2% -- 14th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 29.8% -- 25th highest of 1,720 cities

35. Buffalo, New York

> Child poverty rate: 42.3%

> Median family income, households with children: $32,693 -- 38th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 47.1% -- 32nd highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 26.4% -- 64th highest of 1,720 cities

34. Reading, Pennsylvania

> Child poverty rate: 42.4%

> Median family income, households with children: $31,618 -- 29th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 56.1% -- 6th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 31.7% -- 11th highest of 1,720 cities

33. Jamestown, New York

> Child poverty rate: 42.6%

> Median family income, households with children: $36,114 -- 64th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 44.8% -- 50th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 22.2% -- 151st highest of 1,720 cities

32. Spartanburg, South Carolina

> Child poverty rate: 42.6%

> Median family income, households with children: $37,663 -- 88th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 35.4% -- 178th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 24.6% -- 94th highest of 1,720 cities

31. Carrollton, Georgia

> Child poverty rate: 42.8%

> Median family income, households with children: $44,736 -- 206th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 37.0% -- 143rd highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 22.3% -- 150th highest of 1,720 cities

30. Gadsden, Alabama

> Child poverty rate: 42.8%

> Median family income, households with children: $29,437 -- 20th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 41.2% -- 82nd highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 25.3% -- 80th highest of 1,720 cities

29. East St. Louis, Illinois

> Child poverty rate: 43.2%

> Median family income, households with children: $25,708 -- 7th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 60.7% -- 2nd highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 37.4% -- 3rd highest of 1,720 cities

28. New Brunswick, New Jersey

> Child poverty rate: 43.4%

> Median family income, households with children: $33,445 -- 43rd lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 27.8% -- 375th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 26.3% -- 67th highest of 1,720 cities

27. Hattiesburg, Mississippi

> Child poverty rate: 43.4%

> Median family income, households with children: $40,720 -- 136th lowest of 1,720 cities (tied)

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 41.7% -- 76th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 28.0% -- 42nd highest of 1,720 cities

26. Chester, Pennsylvania

> Child poverty rate: 43.5%

> Median family income, households with children: $29,182 -- 19th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 58.7% -- 4th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 38.6% -- 2nd highest of 1,720 cities

25. Marion, Indiana

> Child poverty rate: 43.7%

> Median family income, households with children: $24,946 -- 5th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 46.3% -- 37th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 21.7% -- 171st highest of 1,720 cities

24. Dayton, Ohio

> Child poverty rate: 43.8%

> Median family income, households with children: $30,083 -- 23rd lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 45.4% -- 43rd highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 28.8% -- 32nd highest of 1,720 cities

23. Binghamton, New York

> Child poverty rate: 44.2%

> Median family income, households with children: $33,169 -- 41st lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 48.3% -- 25th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 26.3% -- 66th highest of 1,720 cities

22. Meridian, Mississippi

> Child poverty rate: 44.5%

> Median family income, households with children: $29,060 -- 18th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 36.9% -- 146th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 25.9% -- 71st highest of 1,720 cities

21. Camden, New Jersey

> Child poverty rate: 44.7%

> Median family income, households with children: $25,873 -- 9th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 52.0% -- 12th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 40.1% -- the highest of 1,720 cities

20. Brawley, California

> Child poverty rate: 44.9%

> Median family income, households with children: $36,670 -- 71st lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 45.3% -- 45th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 18.1% -- 335th highest of 1,720 cities

19. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

> Child poverty rate: 44.9%

> Median family income, households with children: $32,149 -- 31st lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 22.6% -- 573rd highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 11.9% -- 826th lowest of 1,720 cities

18. Fort Pierce, Florida

> Child poverty rate: 45.0%

> Median family income, households with children: $32,837 -- 39th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 48.3% -- 26th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 22.2% -- 155th highest of 1,720 cities

17. Bessemer, Alabama

> Child poverty rate: 46.5%

> Median family income, households with children: $25,819 -- 8th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 47.6% -- 29th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 27.3% -- 52nd highest of 1,720 cities

16. Cleveland, Ohio

> Child poverty rate: 46.6%

> Median family income, households with children: $28,962 -- 17th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 52.0% -- 13th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 30.1% -- 23rd highest of 1,720 cities

15. Carbondale, Illinois

> Child poverty rate: 46.8%

> Median family income, households with children: $23,885 -- 3rd lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 43.4% -- 60th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 25.5% -- 75th highest of 1,720 cities

14. Danville, Illinois

> Child poverty rate: 46.9%

> Median family income, households with children: $32,127 -- 30th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 42.3% -- 70th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 25.2% -- 82nd highest of 1,720 cities

13. Detroit, Michigan

> Child poverty rate: 47.2%

> Median family income, households with children: $28,806 -- 15th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 54.3% -- 8th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 31.2% -- 13th highest of 1,720 cities

12. Rochester, New York

> Child poverty rate: 48.2%

> Median family income, households with children: $29,716 -- 21st lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 53.9% -- 9th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 34.2% -- 6th highest of 1,720 cities

11. Syracuse, New York

> Child poverty rate: 48.4%

> Median family income, households with children: $32,580 -- 34th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 50.8% -- 15th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 26.9% -- 54th highest of 1,720 cities

10. Canton, Ohio

> Child poverty rate: 48.9%

> Median family income, households with children: $29,961 -- 22nd lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 50.4% -- 19th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 28.4% -- 39th highest of 1,720 cities

9. Saginaw, Michigan

> Child poverty rate: 50.3%

> Median family income, households with children: $27,030 -- 11th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 52.1% -- 11th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 29.5% -- 27th highest of 1,720 cities

8. Atlantic City, New Jersey

> Child poverty rate: 50.7%

> Median family income, households with children: $28,319 -- 14th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 40.0% -- 98th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 26.5% -- 63rd highest of 1,720 cities

7. East Chicago, Indiana

> Child poverty rate: 51.1%

> Median family income, households with children: $27,996 -- 12th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 50.3% -- 20th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 26.6% -- 61st highest of 1,720 cities

6. Monroe, Louisiana

> Child poverty rate: 52.1%

> Median family income, households with children: $28,291 -- 13th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 47.8% -- 27th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 30.3% -- 21st highest of 1,720 cities

5. Greenville, Mississippi

> Child poverty rate: 53.1%

> Median family income, households with children: $26,323 -- 10th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 45.4% -- 44th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 29.3% -- 29th highest of 1,720 cities

4. Flint, Michigan

> Child poverty rate: 53.2%

> Median family income, households with children: $24,328 -- 4th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 59.3% -- 3rd highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 31.7% -- 10th highest of 1,720 cities

3. Youngstown, Ohio

> Child poverty rate: 54.7%

> Median family income, households with children: $20,260 -- 2nd lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 62.5% -- the highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 32.9% -- 7th highest of 1,720 cities

2. Gary, Indiana

> Child poverty rate: 54.8%

> Median family income, households with children: $25,623 -- 6th lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 47.5% -- 30th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 35.2% -- 5th highest of 1,720 cities

1. Warren, Ohio

> Child poverty rate: 58.2%

> Median family income, households with children: $19,847 -- the lowest of 1,720 cities

> Share of households with children receiving SNAP benefits: 43.6% -- 59th highest of 1,720 cities

> Households headed by single mothers: 28.4% -- 38th highest of 1,720 cities

Methodology

To determine the cities where the most children live in poverty, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of child poverty rates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

We used census “place” geographies -- a category that includes incorporated legal entities and census-designated statistical entities. We defined cities based on a population threshold -- census places needed to have a population of at least 25,000 to be considered.

Cities were excluded if the child poverty rate was not available in the 2020 ACS, if the number of children for whom poverty status was determined was lower than 500, or if the sampling error associated with a city’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a city’s child poverty rate was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all cities’ child poverty rates. We similarly excluded cities that had a sampling error too high for their population, using the same definition.

Cities were ranked based on the share of children living in poverty. To break ties, we used the number of children living in poverty.

Additional information on median income for families with children, the share of households with children receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and the share of households headed by single mothers are also five-year estimates from the 2020 ACS.

