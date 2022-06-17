ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 high-protein, low-carb foods that dietitians recommend adding to your diet

By Erin Heger,Marissa Cruz Lemar,Kailey Proctor
Insider
 4 days ago

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

For a healthy, high-protein, low-carb snack, nibble on some cheese and nuts.

Westend61/Getty Images

  • Opting for a low-carb, high-protein diet could help you lose weight and manage blood sugar.
  • Some healthy high-protein, low-carb foods include salmon, eggs, and Greek yogurt.
  • For high-protein, low-carb snacks, choose string cheese, almonds, or sunflower seeds.

Consuming complex carbohydrates like fiber is an important part of a healthy diet, but eating lots of processed simple carbs like baked goods, sweet drinks, and refined grains can increase a person's risk of type 2 diabetes , obesity , and heart disease .

Instead, some people opt for a low-carb, high-protein diet, which may help with maintaining a healthy weight or controlling blood sugar levels .

Typically low-carb foods are anything you can consume in moderation that won't tip you over 135 grams for the day. Meanwhile, a high-protein food is one that contains about 10 grams per serving, says Angie Asche , RDN, founder of Eleat Sports Nutrition .

Important: Children and teens should not follow a low-carb diet , says Dayle Hayes , RDN, co-author of the American Dietetic Association's Nutrition Guidance for Healthy Children Ages 2 to 11 Years . Carbohydrates in the form of fruits, vegetables, and whole or refined grains are vital for normal growth and development.

Here are 16 low-carb, high-protein foods:

1. Low-fat plain Greek yogurt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qQJ0f_0gEDbGDR00
Top your Greek yogurt with some nuts for an added boost of protein.

IGphotography/Getty Images

Plain Greek yogurt is creamy and has a slightly tangy or sour taste. You can enjoy it on its own with fruit and nuts or use it as a substitute for any recipes that call for sour cream or mayonnaise.

Greek yogurt also makes a good base for dressings, smoothies, and other recipes requiring milk or cream, says Cesar Sauza , a registered dietitian with AltaMed Health Services .

Three-quarters cup of plain, nonfat Greek yogurt contains :

  • 59 calories
  • 3.6 g of carbohydrates ( 1.3% DV)
  • 10 g of protein (20% DV)

2. Almonds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0015lf_0gEDbGDR00
Almonds are a quick and easy snack.

Stephen Welstead/Getty Images

Almonds may be high in calories, but they are also a great source of unsaturated fat , which can help lower cholesterol . Sprinkle them on top of oatmeal or pair them with cheese and raw vegetables for a snack.

One ounce of almonds contains :

  • 170 calories
  • 6 g of carbohydrates ( 2% DV)
  • 6 g of protein (12% DV)

3. Sunflower seeds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bd3WS_0gEDbGDR00
Make a healthy trail mix with nuts and seeds.

EricFerguson/Getty Images

Like almonds, sunflower seeds are high in calories and rich in healthy fats, which makes them filling, Sauza says. They also add a crunchy texture to salads, yogurt, or sprinkled on top of fruit as a snack.

One-fourth cup of sunflower seeds contains :

  • 208 calories
  • 5 g of carbohydrates (1.8% DV)
  • 6 g of protein (12% DV)

4. Canned tuna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZeFz_0gEDbGDR00
Use Greek yogurt instead of mayonnaise in your tuna salad for added protein.

DebbiSmirnoff/Getty Images

Tuna is a good source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids , Sauza says. Eat it with chopped vegetables, like tomato, onion, cilantro, and peppers, or by itself with a little bit of lime and salt.

One can of tuna contains :

  • 121 calories
  • 0.1 g of carbohydrates (0% DV)
  • 27 g of protein (54% DV)

5. Salmon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23aK9K_0gEDbGDR00
Salmon is a delicious dinner high in protein.

gbh007/Getty Images

Salmon has essentially no carbohydrates and is also a good source of vitamin B12 . Grill or oven-bake salmon and serve with roasted veggies for a hearty meal. Alternatively, you can buy smoked salmon at the store to eat plain or add to salads.

Three ounces of salmon contains :

  • 108 calories
  • 0 grams of carbohydrates (0% DV)
  • 17 g of protein (34% DV)

6. Eggs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r9jo7_0gEDbGDR00
Make an omelette for a high-protein, low-carb breakfast.

LauriPatterson/Getty Images

Eggs are packed with nutrients and they're incredibly versatile. Scramble them with veggies for breakfast or hard boil them to keep in the fridge for snacks.

One egg contains :

  • 72 calories
  • 0.5 g of carbohydrates (0% DV)
  • 6 g of protein (12% DV)

Quick tip: For an extra boost of protein, opt for egg whites — they contain the highest concentration of protein within the egg.

7. Cheese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xsIzy_0gEDbGDR00
String cheese is an easy way to boost your protein intake while out and about.

bhofack2/ Getty Images

String cheese is a great low-carb option to eat on the go. You can also pair cheese with meat or veggies for lunch or dinner.

One stick of mozzarella string cheese contains :

  • 85 calories
  • 1.2 g of carbohydrates (0.5% DV)
  • 7 g of protein (14% DV)

8. Tofu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5L9Z_0gEDbGDR00
Tofu is made of soybeans which are high in protein.

Nevena Zdravic / EyeEm/ Getty Images

Soy foods, like tofu, are good complete sources of protein — especially for vegetarians . Stir-fry tofu with vegetables for a yummy lunch or dinner.

Three ounces of tofu contains :

  • 71 calories
  • 0.8 g of carbohydrates (0% DV)
  • 9 g of protein (18% DV)

9. Tempeh

Tempeh is another soy food that makes a nice meat alternative because of its firm texture. It takes on the taste of what it is cooked in, so add it to a stir fry or season and sear it like a steak for a filling meal.

Three ounces of tempeh contains :

  • 160 calories
  • 13 g of carbohydrates (4.7% DV)
  • 34 g of protein (68% DV)

10. Black beans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uscFj_0gEDbGDR00
Black beans pack a nutritious punch and make a great side to a variety of meals.

Zoe McDonald/Insider

Beans are a great source of plant protein as well as fiber, which can help you maintain healthy cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Toss in some diced onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and olive oil for a tasty side dish.

One cup of black beans contains :

  • 114 calories
  • 20 g of carbohydrates (7.3% DV)
  • 7 g of protein (14% DV)

11. Peas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02y91w_0gEDbGDR00
Peas are a high-protein way to add a pop of green to your meal.

Aleksandr Zubkov

Protein-packed veggies like peas provide a healthy dose of vitamins and nutrients. Add them to a salad or steam them for a simple side dish.

One half-cup of peas contains :

  • 134 calories
  • 25 g of carbohydrates (9% DV)
  • 8.6 g of protein (17.2% DV)

12. Edamame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15tACb_0gEDbGDR00
Eat edamame as a snack or add the beans to a stir fry.

Vladimir Mironov/ Getty Images

Edamame are young soybeans. They're available fresh or frozen, so sprinkle some salt — or cayenne pepper for an extra kick — and boil or steam them for a refreshing snack.

One cup of edamame contains :

  • 129 calories
  • 9 g of carbohydrates (3.3% DV)
  • 13 g of protein (26% DV)

13. Chia seeds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQjI5_0gEDbGDR00
Top meals with a spoonful of chia seeds for a nutritious boost.

Scott Lorenzo/Sacramento Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Often referred to as a "superfood," chia seeds pack a big protein punch in their small size. Eat them in yogurt or on a salad for an extra nutrient boost of protein and healthy fats.

A two-tablespoon serving of chia seeds contains :

  • 138 calories
  • 12 g of carbohydrates (4.4% DV)
  • 5 g of protein (10% DV)

14. Peanut butter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TwWQi_0gEDbGDR00
Boost your protein by adding a dollop of peanut butter to your breakfast.

Getty Images

Peanut butter is an excellent plant-based protein option. Add peanut butter to celery stalks or apple wedges to increase your protein intake.

A two-tablespoon serving of peanut butter contains :

  • 188 calories
  • 7.7 g of carbohydrates (2.8% DV)contain
  • 7 g of protein (14% DV)

15. Cottage cheese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48uefN_0gEDbGDR00
Try dipping veggies or crackers into a light dip made with cottage cheese.

Getty Images

Cottage cheese is a versatile option to help you increase your protein intake. Try it plain as a savory snack or top it with fresh fruit, like pineapple, for a filling breakfast.

A half-cup of cottage cheese contains :

  • 90 calories
  • 9 g of carbohydrates (3.3% DV)
  • 24 g of protein (48% DV)

16. Soy milk

If you're looking to increase your protein through a drink, soy milk is a terrific pick. Just like dairy milk, it packs vitamins like calcium, so go ahead and swap in soy to get more protein in your diet.

One cup of soy milk contains :

  • 82 calories
  • 6 g of carbohydrates (2.2% DV)
  • 6 g of protein (12% DV)

Insider's takeaway

Eating a high protein, low-carb diet can help you maintain a healthy weight and manage blood sugar levels, but it isn't for everyone, Sauza says. Excessive protein in the diet could damage your liver or kidneys if done long-term , and extreme low-carb diets like the keto diet should not be done without the supervision of a dietitian or medical professional.

While increasing your protein intake and limiting carbohydrates can be part of a healthy diet, eating nutrient-rich foods from all food groups is more likely to ensure you're getting the vitamins and minerals you need.

