Amber Heard thinks the notes from her therapist could have swayed the jury's decision in the Johnny Depp defamation trial

By Rebecca Cohen
 4 days ago

Amber Heard testifying on May 4.

Elizabeth Fratnz/Getty Images.

  • Amber Heard said she believes a binder full of notes from her therapist could have swayed the jury's decision in her favor.
  • She told Dateline's Savannah Guthrie the notes from her doctor date back to 2011 and detail her relationship with Johnny Depp.
  • The binder was not included in the evidence for the trial on "hearsay grounds," NBC News reported .

Amber Heard told Savannah Guthrie in Friday night's "Dateline" interview that she believes a binder of notes from her therapist — that were not allowed as evidence in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against her — could have swayed the jury's decision.

In a newly released clip from Heard's upcoming interview on NBC's "Dateline," Guthrie asked Heard if there is "one piece of evidence" she wishes the jury had seen during the trial.

Heard discussed the notes from her doctor who had treated her throughout her entire relationship with Depp since 2011.

"There's a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse to," she said.

The binder was not included in the evidence for the trial on "hearsay grounds," NBC News reported.

In an earlier released clip, Guthrie pointed out to Heard that "the jury looked at your evidence, listened to your testimony, and they did not believe you. They thought you were lying."

But Heard said she didn't blame the jury for the decision they made considering how Depp's team employed paid witnesses to make Heard seem "non-credible."

"How could they make a judgment, how could they not come to that conclusion," Heard said, noting the "relentless testimony" the jury had to sit through for "weeks" that painted Heard in an unfavorable light.

The jury ultimately decided both Depp and Heard defamed each other, but mostly sided with Depp, awarding him $15 million in damages.

Depp had argued that Heard's statements made in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed — in which she said she was a survivor of abuse but didn't name Depp directly — had harmed his career and reputation.

The full interview will air on Dateline NBC at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. CT.

Comments / 54

That Girl
4d ago

first of all if her "doctor" took notes then why was there no report to the police. By code and policy doctors are suppose to report abuse.

Reply(1)
61
Karina Gomez
4d ago

she is obcessed... enough already "lady"... just stick to being a mom and move on... so sick and tired of her antics to try to dig herself out!... she keeps going deeper and shamefully 🤔🤷🏻‍♀️

Reply(4)
40
raye
4d ago

She wanted this to all be over and to be left alone, yet here we are 16 days later and she still won’t shut up!

Reply(2)
46
