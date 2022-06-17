ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altavista, VA

Finch & Finch names Jessie Layne Vice President

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service is proud to announce the promotion of Jessie Layne to Vice President of the Company as of May 16, 2022. Layne joined the Finch & Finch...

Layoffs At The Richmond-Times Dispatch And The State of Local News In Danville, Virginia And Beyond – Mike Swanson

This month, Richmond’s Style Weekly ran an article titled The Incredible Shrinking Richmond-Times Dispatch. The Lee Enterprises owned newspaper has lost one third of its staff since last November. The article interviewed some of those who had been laid off by the corporate bosses and some that remain. The newspaper had served as a major flagship regional newspaper in not only the state of Virginia, but the American South for most of the twentieth century, but as the Style Weekly author writes, “For the past two decades, as the business of American newspapers has contracted and ceded ground to the digital age, a refrain from management has become commonplace in newsrooms: ‘Do more with less.’ Like most dailies, the RTD has slowly shed staff for years, with reporters straining to cover multiple beats and editors picking up additional duties, including extra weekend and night shifts, to make up for lost positions.”
DANVILLE, VA
Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days educates future generations

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — People showed off their restoration and preserving skills at the Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days in Rocky Mount. The festival showcased everything including antique farming, tractor pulling, quilting, cornmeal grinding, and woodturning. There were even some antique tractors and farm equipment on display. Organizers...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Former Franklin County director of tourism talks about new position in NRV

CHRISTIANSBURG — After some years away, David Rotenizer is back home. Rotenizer, who was born in Radford and grew up in Montgomery County, was late last year named executive director of the Montgomery County Blacksburg Christiansburg Regional Tourism Office. Prior to his current position, Rotenizer worked for Franklin County...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Local
Virginia Business
City
Altavista, VA
Ready to celebrate? Here are some 4th of July events near you

ROANOKE, Va. – Time to plan your Independence Day weekend!. Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks: July 4, 3:30 p.m. Stockyard Parade, 6:30 p.m. Domino, 3 p.m.- 8 p.m. Children’s Activities, 9:30 p.m. Fireworks. Bedford County. Drive-In Movie: July 2, 9:20 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. at Silver Lining Drive-In.
ROANOKE, VA
Lynchburg area has been slow to recover since 2008 recession. Why?

When it comes to post-pandemic job and economic recovery, the Lynchburg area has found itself slower on the rebound than other parts of the state — but that’s just the latest hurdle in overall sluggishness that’s persisted since the 2008 recession. While employment numbers have improved, the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Golden Skillet closes as owner begins new chapter in life

BROOKNEAL, Va. (WSET) — After 50 years of business, the Golden Skillet restaurant in Brookneal closed its doors on May 31. The restaurant was owned by Emmeline Harper and her family. She opened the business when she was just 22 years old. She is now a few months shy...
BROOKNEAL, VA
Lexington’s once all-African American school gains historic recognition

LEXINGTON, Va. – The halls of Lylburn Downing in Lexington have seen generations of history. And Vice Mayor Marylin Evans Alexander has lived it, attending the school herself. It opened in 1927 as an all-black school for students in Lexington, Rockbridge County and beyond. The school’s namesake, Lylburn Downing,...
LEXINGTON, VA
Voter guide for Virginia’s June Primary Election

(WFXR) — Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Virginia, which means voters across the Commonwealth will be selecting their party’s candidates ahead of the November General Election. In-person voting If you’re voting in-person for the primaries, polls are open in Virginia from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Look up your polling place by clicking […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Floyd County 8th grader qualifies for National Junior High Finals Rodeo

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - Floyd County 8th grader Kellen Hamm is hoping to make big strides in the National Junior High Finals Rodeo. Hamm competed Sunday night in breakaway roping, pole bending, and ribbon roping for the Virginia National Junior High team. She has been practicing five times a week to get ready for the big competition.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of June 20-24

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District this week. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Campbell County deputies find stolen tractor

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has recovered the John Deere farm tractor, saying, “Currently there are no charges pending and we are still investigating this case.”. ORIGINAL STORY: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a large John Deere tractor...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Tasty Tuesday: Five ice cream spots you need to visit this summer

ROANOKE, Va. – Summer is officially here, so we’ve put together five of the great ice spots we’ve tried during Tasty Tuesday since the Summer of 2021. You’ll find those below, along with links to each one’s full Tasty Tuesday segments. We’ve visited a number...
ROANOKE, VA
Fire call at Family Dollar

Monday morning Roanoke-Wildwood, Ebony and Longbridge fire departments responded to a call at the Dollar Tree/Family Dollar on Lizard Creek Road. Employees smelt smoke at the front of the store and the issue was electrical related. A crew stayed on the scene until an electrician arrived.
EBONY, VA
Guardianship petition filed in Bedford County arson case

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The sentencing for the man who pleaded guilty to setting the old Bedford Middle School on fire continues to be put on hold. Daniel Flint appeared in court for another review of his case Tuesday. His attorney says a guardianship petition has been filed and the...
BEDFORD, VA
Roanoke County volleyball coach charged with obscenity counts

A volleyball coach at Hidden Valley Middle School, 45-year-old Aaron King, has been charged with Indecent Exposure and Obscene Sexual Display. Police will not release any additional information at this time, but officials say the victim is an adult, the incident did not occur at a school and it is not school-related. The Roanoke County Public Schools website lists King as the school’s Head Volleyball Coach.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Amherst Co. deputies need help identifying woman connected with larceny

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify a woman who is connected with larceny at a Walmart. Deputies say the woman in the picture below stole from the store in Madison Heights on Wednesday, June 8. Surveillance cameras caught the woman leaving the store’s parking lot in a maroon minivan, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
Summer Fun Carnival funds going to the Railroad Fest

The Summer Fun Carnival, hosted by the Appomattox Railroad Festival, was held Friday, June 3, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, June 4, from 1 to 9 p.m. at Courtland Festival Park in Appomattox. Proceeds from the two-day event make for more fun when the 50th Annual Historic Appomattox...
APPOMATTOX, VA
Virginia primary elections begin tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Voters have the chance to hit the polls for the Virginia primaries Tuesday, and we have some helpful information to keep in mind before you go. Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m Tuesday, June 21. In Roanoke, we have two different...
ROANOKE, VA

