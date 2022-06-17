Finch & Finch names Jessie Layne Vice President

This month, Richmond’s Style Weekly ran an article titled The Incredible Shrinking Richmond-Times Dispatch. The Lee Enterprises owned newspaper has lost one third of its staff since last November. The article interviewed some of those who had been laid off by the corporate bosses and some that remain. The newspaper had served as a major flagship regional newspaper in not only the state of Virginia, but the American South for most of the twentieth century, but as the Style Weekly author writes, “For the past two decades, as the business of American newspapers has contracted and ceded ground to the digital age, a refrain from management has become commonplace in newsrooms: ‘Do more with less.’ Like most dailies, the RTD has slowly shed staff for years, with reporters straining to cover multiple beats and editors picking up additional duties, including extra weekend and night shifts, to make up for lost positions.”
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — People showed off their restoration and preserving skills at the Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days in Rocky Mount. The festival showcased everything including antique farming, tractor pulling, quilting, cornmeal grinding, and woodturning. There were even some antique tractors and farm equipment on display. Organizers...
(WFXR) — While Juneteenth — a holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. on June 19, 1865 — technically took place on Sunday, numerous facilities across the Commonwealth are changing their operations on Monday in honor of this holiday. Here is a list of government offices that are closed and services that […]
CHRISTIANSBURG — After some years away, David Rotenizer is back home. Rotenizer, who was born in Radford and grew up in Montgomery County, was late last year named executive director of the Montgomery County Blacksburg Christiansburg Regional Tourism Office. Prior to his current position, Rotenizer worked for Franklin County...
ROANOKE, Va. – Time to plan your Independence Day weekend!. Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks: July 4, 3:30 p.m. Stockyard Parade, 6:30 p.m. Domino, 3 p.m.- 8 p.m. Children’s Activities, 9:30 p.m. Fireworks. Bedford County. Drive-In Movie: July 2, 9:20 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. at Silver Lining Drive-In.
When it comes to post-pandemic job and economic recovery, the Lynchburg area has found itself slower on the rebound than other parts of the state — but that’s just the latest hurdle in overall sluggishness that’s persisted since the 2008 recession. While employment numbers have improved, the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News is talking ‘Furry Friends’ Tuesday morning, bringing attention to southwest and central Virginia shelters filled with adoptable animals. On Tuesday, June 21, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought ‘Nixie’ — a 3-year-old spayed female pit mix who...
BROOKNEAL, Va. (WSET) — After 50 years of business, the Golden Skillet restaurant in Brookneal closed its doors on May 31. The restaurant was owned by Emmeline Harper and her family. She opened the business when she was just 22 years old. She is now a few months shy...
LEXINGTON, Va. – The halls of Lylburn Downing in Lexington have seen generations of history. And Vice Mayor Marylin Evans Alexander has lived it, attending the school herself. It opened in 1927 as an all-black school for students in Lexington, Rockbridge County and beyond. The school’s namesake, Lylburn Downing,...
(WFXR) — Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Virginia, which means voters across the Commonwealth will be selecting their party’s candidates ahead of the November General Election. In-person voting If you’re voting in-person for the primaries, polls are open in Virginia from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Look up your polling place by clicking […]
FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - Floyd County 8th grader Kellen Hamm is hoping to make big strides in the National Junior High Finals Rodeo. Hamm competed Sunday night in breakaway roping, pole bending, and ribbon roping for the Virginia National Junior High team. She has been practicing five times a week to get ready for the big competition.
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District this week. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has recovered the John Deere farm tractor, saying, “Currently there are no charges pending and we are still investigating this case.”. ORIGINAL STORY: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a large John Deere tractor...
ROANOKE, Va. – Summer is officially here, so we’ve put together five of the great ice spots we’ve tried during Tasty Tuesday since the Summer of 2021. You’ll find those below, along with links to each one’s full Tasty Tuesday segments. We’ve visited a number...
Monday morning Roanoke-Wildwood, Ebony and Longbridge fire departments responded to a call at the Dollar Tree/Family Dollar on Lizard Creek Road. Employees smelt smoke at the front of the store and the issue was electrical related. A crew stayed on the scene until an electrician arrived.
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The sentencing for the man who pleaded guilty to setting the old Bedford Middle School on fire continues to be put on hold. Daniel Flint appeared in court for another review of his case Tuesday. His attorney says a guardianship petition has been filed and the...
A volleyball coach at Hidden Valley Middle School, 45-year-old Aaron King, has been charged with Indecent Exposure and Obscene Sexual Display. Police will not release any additional information at this time, but officials say the victim is an adult, the incident did not occur at a school and it is not school-related. The Roanoke County Public Schools website lists King as the school’s Head Volleyball Coach.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify a woman who is connected with larceny at a Walmart. Deputies say the woman in the picture below stole from the store in Madison Heights on Wednesday, June 8. Surveillance cameras caught the woman leaving the store’s parking lot in a maroon minivan, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.
The Summer Fun Carnival, hosted by the Appomattox Railroad Festival, was held Friday, June 3, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, June 4, from 1 to 9 p.m. at Courtland Festival Park in Appomattox. Proceeds from the two-day event make for more fun when the 50th Annual Historic Appomattox...
ROANOKE, Va. – Voters have the chance to hit the polls for the Virginia primaries Tuesday, and we have some helpful information to keep in mind before you go. Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m Tuesday, June 21. In Roanoke, we have two different...
