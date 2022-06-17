ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Denton Evening Rotary Club to provide 23 students with gift certificates for laptops

By Jillian Nachtigal For the Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5jVe_0gEDYu7600

The Denton Evening Rotary Club recently held its annual fundraiser to provide first-generation and disadvantaged students with laptops before heading to college.

The fundraiser was founded by club member Christopher Briggs several years ago when he noticed that not all outbound high school seniors had the resources to buy a laptop for college.

This year, the group raised enough money to provide a Best Buy gift card to every one of the 23 Denton High School and Ryan High School students who applied.

At the group's weekly meeting on Monday, club members will present the students with their gift cards so they can pick out and purchase a new laptop. Treasurer Kevin Hodge said as of now, 18 of the students are planning to be at the event.

“The first year we did this, we were able to award, I think, three laptops,” Hodge said. “It’s gotten bigger and bigger, and, fortunately, this year we are able to grant all 23 students the funds for the laptops. It’s something really neat that we do, and it’s our big focus as a club.”

The event will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Chestnut Tree Teahouse and Bistro on the Square.

— Jillian Nachtigal

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Society
Denton, TX
Education
Denton, TX
Society
Local
Texas Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Gift Certificates#College#Charity#Denton High School#Chestnut Tree Teahouse
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy