Denton Evening Rotary Club to provide 23 students with gift certificates for laptops

The Denton Evening Rotary Club recently held its annual fundraiser to provide first-generation and disadvantaged students with laptops before heading to college.

The fundraiser was founded by club member Christopher Briggs several years ago when he noticed that not all outbound high school seniors had the resources to buy a laptop for college.

This year, the group raised enough money to provide a Best Buy gift card to every one of the 23 Denton High School and Ryan High School students who applied.

At the group's weekly meeting on Monday, club members will present the students with their gift cards so they can pick out and purchase a new laptop. Treasurer Kevin Hodge said as of now, 18 of the students are planning to be at the event.

“The first year we did this, we were able to award, I think, three laptops,” Hodge said. “It’s gotten bigger and bigger, and, fortunately, this year we are able to grant all 23 students the funds for the laptops. It’s something really neat that we do, and it’s our big focus as a club.”

The event will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Chestnut Tree Teahouse and Bistro on the Square.

— Jillian Nachtigal