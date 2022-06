(Franklin County, IN)--Franklin County investigators now have surveillance images of the man who they believe is responsible for numerous vehicle break-ins across the county in recent months. Now, they’re asking for the help of the public in putting a name to the face. It’s a clear image of the man making a purchase at a convenience store. Meanwhile, investigators are reminding residents to lock their cars at night and take valuables inside.

