ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea report: Blues to discuss Inter Milan trio during Romelu Lukaku talks

By Alasdair Mackenzie
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 4 days ago

Chelsea and Inter Milan will reportedly sit down on Friday to negotiate Romelu Lukaku’s loan move back to San Siro, but the availability of three Nerazzurri players will be discussed too.

Lukaku’s potential return to Milan, one year after sealing a club record £97.5m move to the Blues, has been one of the transfer sagas of the summer so far.

The cash-strapped Italian club are trying to find a way of affording a deal, and Sky Italy reports that Chelsea will name their price during a new set of talks.

Inter’s original offer was €5m plus €2m in bonuses, but that was turned down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42aotH_0gEDYGFO00

(Image credit: Getty)

During the meeting, the availability of Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni and Denzel Dumfries could also come up.

Any discussions for these players will be part of a separate negotiation from the one involving Lukaku, though.

The Inter hierarchy are willing to listen to offers for the trio, but PSG have already been warned off Skriniar for failing to meet their valuation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jUcJL_0gEDYGFO00

(Image credit: PA)

The French club offered €50m plus a player exchange for the Slovakia international, but the Italians rejected the bid as they are holding out for €80m in cash.

Inter’s owners reportedly want to end the transfer window with a profit of around €60m, which will likely require the sale of at least one key player.

Last summer, Lukaku was sold to Inter and Achraf Hakimi left for PSG to try and ease a difficult financial situation for the club.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Bastoni
Person
Denzel Dumfries
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Achraf Hakimi
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Milan Skriniar#French#Italians
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

2
Followers
78
Post
117
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy