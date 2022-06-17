ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando companies lead lawsuits over new homeowners insurance laws

By Trevor Fraser, Orlando Sentinel
Paul Green, vice president of business development for Florida Premier Roofing, doesn’t believe the new insurance regulations that came out of the state Legislature’s special session last month will bring spiraling premiums down for homeowners.

“It’s the same thing they said back in 2018 when they hammered [assignment of benefits] law,” he said. “Rates went up.”

Florida Premier is one of three Orlando-area companies that have sued over the Legislature’s two new laws, arguing that they prevent contractors from accessing the courts when insurance companies won’t pay and will force contractors to produce work they can’t guarantee.

SB 2-D takes aim at contractor litigation by, among other provisions, not allowing contractors to recoup attorney’s fees when they sue under an assignment of benefits arrangement, which allows contractors to act on behalf of homeowners in seeking insurance payouts.

Insurance companies and others claim litigation from contractors that largely has made premiums rise to unprecedented levels, forcing insurers to drop policies and even go out of business in the state. Last year, David Altmaier, commissioner of Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation, sent a letter to the Legislature saying the state accounted for 76% of all insurance litigation in the country.

Richie Kidwell, president of both the Restoration Association of Florida in Altamonte Springs and Air Quality Assessors in Winter Park, challenges that. “This is just going to make it harder ... to file legitimate claims,” he said.

Restoration and Air Quality are the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against 2-D.

State Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, says contractors who aren’t filing unwarranted lawsuits shouldn’t have a problem.

“It doesn’t surprise me that those who are taking advantage of the system and costing the homeowners thousands and thousands of dollars are going to fight it,” he said.

But Restoration and Air Quality’s lawsuit argues that litigation is often over unpaid claims of less than $3,000, which means hiring lawyers will cost more than contractors could win, making it possible for insurance companies to deny legitimate claims without repercussions.

The second law to come out of the special session, SB 4-D, primarily addressed condominium safety in wake of last year’s collapse in Surfside but also included a provision saying that roofs with up to 50% damage now have to be patched instead of replaced. Previously, a roof that was 25% damaged had to be fully redone.

Florida Premier and Restoration joined for the lawsuit against that, arguing it violates the state’s single-subject rule for laws. It also contests a part of the statute that says all home repairs must be made with materials that match the original.

Finding the exact roofing material can be literally impossible, Kidwell said, as some older materials aren’t manufactured anymore. “It has to be the same color, same weight, everything,” he said.

He points to HOA rules about home appearance. “Are they going to allow for a 30% patch in my roof that’s a different color than the rest of it?” he said.

On top of the look, Green says patches of more than 25% threaten to leave roofs prone to new damage.

“It’s conflicting with the manufacturer’s specs for the roofing system,” he said. “You’re completely ruining the system that [manufacturers] have designed.”

Kidwell agrees. “How are they going to guarantee these patches?” he said.

The law also renews policies with a 2% deductible, which Kidwell says will mean as much as $8,000 for the average roof, leaving many homeowners without the means to cover repairs when they’re warranted. “A lot of people we help didn’t save up for that once-in-a-lifetime event,” he said. “That’s why they got insurance, right?”

“You’re going to have homes with tarps on them for months, people won’t be able to get insurance,” Green said. “You’re going to have foreclosure city.”

Boyd says these measures are needed to fight contractor fraud and unscrupulous solicitation of roofing claims in the state. Boyd and others have alleged that contractors have approached people with undamaged roofs and offered to get them free new roofs, which they then sue insurance companies for payment.

“I feel confident that what we did was appropriate and correct,” Boyd said. “I also feel confident that those who will be impacted by what we did to protect homeowners are going to scream and cry and file suits.”

Kidwell pushed back against the allegations of fraud, pointing to a lack of specific cases or arrests.

“If there’s all these contractors out there committing fraud, someone must have seen them,” he said.

Want to reach out? Email tfraser@orlandosentinel.com . Follow TIFraserOS on Twitter.

