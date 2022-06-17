Harry Styles paused his Manchester show to find his first-ever school teacher in the audience and dedicated a song to her

Harry Styles performs at the 2022 Coachella music festival. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

Harry Styles paused his Wednesday concert to find his first-ever school teacher in the crowd.

"I believe she's in the crowd. Mrs. Vernon is here. Are you here?" he asked the Manchester audience.

He thanked her for being there and dedicated the next song to her.

Harry Styles paused his Wednesday night show in Manchester, England, to find a special guest in the crowd: his very first school teacher.

"I'm going to ask a favor from you because I'm trying to find someone in the audience," the "As It Was" singer said to the audience at Wednesday's show.

He then asked the concertgoers to get "really quiet" so he could "locate this person" in the crowd.

"My first ever school teacher is here tonight," he said to a cheering crowd. "I believe she's in the crowd."

"Mrs. Vernon is here," he continued. "Are you here?"

A video posted to social media of the interaction shows Styles locating her in the audience. He walked to the end of the stage and dropped to his knees in triumph.

"I heard you're retiring!" he called out to his former teacher. "I'd just like to thank you for everything. Those formative years. Thank you so much. It means a lot to me."

Vernon was not Styles' only former teacher in the crowd Wednesday.

"Also Miss Wilson is my favorite teacher as well. To both of you ... you are truly wonderful teachers," he said, pointing to the duo and thanking them "from the bottom of his heart" before dedicating the next song to them.