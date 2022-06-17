ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Royal Caribbean Tests a Much Faster Internet Option

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Some people tune out the world when they get on a cruise. They leave their phone in a drawer or don't even bring it on the ship so they can escape from everything.

That's not practical for everyone and while a cruise ship can be a magical place, being on one does not fully free everyone from their responsibilities on land. Because of that many people on a cruise vacation opt to buy an internet package so they can use their phones to stay in touch with people on land, send photos to social media, and do all the things the modern person does with their smartphone.

Ship internet, however, leaves a lot to be desired. Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report brands its Voom service as the "fastest internet at sea." That may be true, but it's a bit like saying "this is the best middle school cafeteria pizza."

Onboard internet on Royal Caribbean ships comes in two packages Voom Surf, which sells for around $18 per day (it varies by ship and by voyage), which is meant for basic email checking and text messaging and Voom Surf & Stream, which costs around $24 per day and is promoted as follows:

Purchase the VOOM Surf and Stream Voyage Package - 1 Device and enjoy 24-hour access to emails, internet, and messaging apps. Stream your favorite shows, music, and movies directly to your device. And share the adventure in real time on social media and video calls. All with the freedom to be as connected — or as disconnected — as you like.

That's a very generous view of how the package works. It's generally good enough for emails and messaging apps, but streaming is very slow and not always possible (speeds can vary by ship, by your location on the ship, and by how many passengers are using the internet at any given time).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tie27_0gEDWZH100
Image source: Daniel Kline.

Freedom of the Seas Tests Faster Internet

Earlier this month, Royal Caribbean sent a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) asking for permission to bring Starlink to its ships. The cruise line's Group Vice President of Operational Excellence, John Maya, sent a letter to the federal agency to ask it to "expeditiously" approve a plan to use Starlink on Royal Caribbean ships.

The FCC has not publicly commented on that request.

Now, it appears that Royal Caribbean has moved forward with a test of the Elon Musk-owned satellite internet company on Freedom of the Seas, which sails 3 and 4-day itineraries out of Miami.

Brandon from The Weekend Cruiser shared an update from onboard the ship to his YouTube channel, reported Matt Hochberg of the Royal Caribbean blog.

"This weekend I'm on Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas where we've had the installation of Elon Musk's Starlink satellite system onboard," Brandon said in the video.

Brandon showed off the installed Starlink satellite receivers (which are in a public part of the ship) pointing out that they can pivot to always be pointed in the right direction. It's expected that speeds would improve six-fold if Starlink becomes available on ships.

FCC approval is required to implement Starlink because the technology can currently not legally be used on a moving vessel.

"This I am dubbing as the savior to internet at sea," Brandon added.

Comments / 1

Related
deseret.com

What does putting your phone on airplane mode actually do?

What is “airplane mode,” and how does pressing a button to use it on an iPhone affect a 160-foot long, 100,000-pound airplane?. Why it matters: All flight passengers are asked to switch their phones to airplane mode while traveling on an airplane. Airplane mode shuts off the phone’s transmissions, disabling the ability to connect to cellular networks.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes a Change Customers Won't Like

After a tough couple of years, the cruise ship industry is on the rebound. The vacation and travel sector as a whole was, obviously, severely impacted by the covid-19 pandemic. But the cruise industry was hit especially hard, as it voluntarily shut down in March of 2020. But after vaccines...
TRAVEL
The Penny Hoarder

Are Cruise Drink Packages Worth It?

After a rough couple of years, the cruise industry is on the rebound in 2022. Boats are almost at full capacity and cruise passengers are flying to ports across the country to travel to the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, scenic inland rivers and more. But one question remains before you board...
DRINKS
TheStreet

Virgin Cruise Line News a Warning for Royal Caribbean, Carnival

During the pandemic the major cruise lines slowed spending in any way they possibly could. Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, for example, delayed amping any of its ships, even though a few had been scheduled for the procedure, which adds water slides and restaurants and includes other onboard improvements.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Cruise Line Drops Pre-Cruise Covid-Testing Requirement

No industry suffered like the cruise industry during the pandemic. Yes, airlines, restaurants, theme parks, and hotels took major hits -- some even shutting down for a period -- but none had to stop operating from March 2020 through July 2021. And normal (or at least mostly normal) returned to every other travel industry much faster than it has for cruise lines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Royal Caribbean Group#Royal Caribbean Tests#Voom Surf Stream
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Get Bad CDC News

The oceans have been stormy for the major cruise lines that sail out of American ports. Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report have had to deal with an uncertain world since their covid shutdown in March 2020.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Music
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
86K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy