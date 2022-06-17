ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Meet Firefighter Casey Balczewski

City of Madison Wisconsin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am assigned to Ladder 2 (Grand Canyon Drive) on the 'B' shift. As a young boy, I remember my mom always telling me about how she loved to go visit her dad, my grandfather, at the fire station. My grandfather was a Chicago firefighter, also on a ladder company. As...

www.cityofmadison.com

City of Madison Wisconsin

Make Music Madison, TOD Overlay, Monona Drive Project - D15 Update 6/19/22

Lake Edge Neighborhood Association will be moving their meeting online for Monday evening (previously scheduled in the park). Meeting begins at 6:30p and the link can be found here. Topics include hearing about plans from the new leadership team at the Goodman Center and speakers on what's going on at the Frank Allis gardens & how we as neighbors can help.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Meeting and Event Highlights for the Week of June 20, 2022

Administrative offices are closed on Monday, June 20, for Juneteenth. Emergency services will be open; please call 911. Emergency water issue: Call Madison Water Utility, 608-266-4665, 24/7. Sanitary sewer backup: Call 608-266-4430. An emergency crew will respond to your call. Report a Problem: Report non-emergencies that can wait until the...
MADISON, WI
Police Blotter

Police Blotter

Our summer strategic plan is underway, and the North District is experiencing our first micro time hotspot related to stolen autos. Over the past two weeks, we have experienced a swift increase in auto thefts in the area of East Washington Ave and Hayes Rd. The thefts have occurred primarily in the overnight hours, likely between midnight and 5am. Some of the vehicles stolen were at local hotels, while others in driveways and large apartment parking lots. Many are being used for "joyriding", including aggressive and dangerous driving. These cars frequently flee from police, which creates a greater danger to the public, officers and occupants. In these instances, MPD does not pursue these vehicles, but may employ other techniques to limit the driver's mobility.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

An off-duty police officer called the Dane County 9-1-1 Center to report a black, Kia SUV being driven recklessly on Seven Nations Drive. The SUV was seen doing burnouts and nearly striking parked cars on the street. While officers were en route to investigate the reckless driving complaint, the 9-1-1 Center started receiving calls about a rollover crash, involving this same SUV, in the 2900 block of Foxwood Trail. The SUV struck an unoccupied van which caused the SUV to rollover. The SUV and the van sustained severe damage. All of the occupants of the rollover SUV fled on foot prior to police arrival. Incoming officers located and detained four suspects near Moorland Road and Fell Road. During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the SUV, a 2017 Kia Sportage, had been stolen from a parking lot on Moorland Road. The owner of the Kia SUV became aware of the theft of her vehicle around the same time as the crash when a neighbor stopped by to return her driver's license and other abandoned property he found in the parking lot. The ignition key was still in the victim's possession, however, the suspects were able to manipulate the steering column and steal the vehicle without a key. Excellent teamwork led to the arrest of all four suspects involved in the incident. All four suspects are juveniles under the age of 15 year old. None of the suspects were injured.
DANE COUNTY, WI

