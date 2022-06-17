Meet Firefighter Casey Balczewski

An off-duty police officer called the Dane County 9-1-1 Center to report a black, Kia SUV being driven recklessly on Seven Nations Drive. The SUV was seen doing burnouts and nearly striking parked cars on the street. While officers were en route to investigate the reckless driving complaint, the 9-1-1 Center started receiving calls about a rollover crash, involving this same SUV, in the 2900 block of Foxwood Trail. The SUV struck an unoccupied van which caused the SUV to rollover. The SUV and the van sustained severe damage. All of the occupants of the rollover SUV fled on foot prior to police arrival. Incoming officers located and detained four suspects near Moorland Road and Fell Road. During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the SUV, a 2017 Kia Sportage, had been stolen from a parking lot on Moorland Road. The owner of the Kia SUV became aware of the theft of her vehicle around the same time as the crash when a neighbor stopped by to return her driver's license and other abandoned property he found in the parking lot. The ignition key was still in the victim's possession, however, the suspects were able to manipulate the steering column and steal the vehicle without a key. Excellent teamwork led to the arrest of all four suspects involved in the incident. All four suspects are juveniles under the age of 15 year old. None of the suspects were injured.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO