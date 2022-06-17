Meet Firefighter Casey Balczewski

Our summer strategic plan is underway, and the North District is experiencing our first micro time hotspot related to stolen autos. Over the past two weeks, we have experienced a swift increase in auto thefts in the area of East Washington Ave and Hayes Rd. The thefts have occurred primarily in the overnight hours, likely between midnight and 5am. Some of the vehicles stolen were at local hotels, while others in driveways and large apartment parking lots. Many are being used for "joyriding", including aggressive and dangerous driving. These cars frequently flee from police, which creates a greater danger to the public, officers and occupants. In these instances, MPD does not pursue these vehicles, but may employ other techniques to limit the driver's mobility.
Comments / 0