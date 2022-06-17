ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House damaged by fire in Greenville area of Sioux City

By Siouxland News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue is currently on the scene of...

Greenville, IA
Expect delays along Highway 3 from Le Mars to Remsen

Plymouth County — A traffic alert to tell you about this morning in Plymouth County. The Iowa Department of Transportation says crews will start a concrete overlay project on Iowa Highway 3, between Le Mars and Remsen this morning. Traffic will be reduced to one lane only, with cars...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
‘Everything is a victory’: Teen recovering from UTV crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amidst the high school and college football players at the Sanford Fieldhouse on Monday stood a 14-year-old boy, tossing a football with his dad. While the activity may seem mundane, it’s something that wouldn’t have been possible a year ago for 14-year-old Landyn Keiser.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls man arrested for marijuana

PRIMGHAR—A 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces an additional charge after he was found in possession of marijuana during his arrest on an O’Brien County warrant about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, June 19. The arrest of Zane Wesley Kirkwood stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Nissan Altima for...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Sioux City fire destroys home in Greenville neighborhood

SIOUX CITY -- A Friday afternoon fire at a Sioux City home near Correctionville Road left the living space completely uninhabitable. According to Sioux City Fire Rescue Captain Ryan Collins, a call for a house fire at 154 South Helen Street came in just before 1 p.m. and crews were on the scene and working on containing the blaze within minutes.
SIOUX CITY, IA
These Are The 20 Worst Places To Live In All Of Iowa

The rolling fields and mesmerizing sunsets are just part of what makes the Hawkeye State so special. But, according to a national website, not all of Iowa is a place worth living. A town in western Iowa was named the worst place to live in the entire state and the...
IOWA STATE
SCFR asking for community input on its responses within the city

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Over the past 10 years, the service demands for Sioux City Fire Rescue have increased by 50% or 384 calls per year according to Sioux City Fire and Rescue. Based on historical data, the department will respond to over 11,250 calls for the calendar year...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Orange City teen arrested for car theft

ORANGE CITY—A 16-year-old Orange City female was arrested about 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, on a charge of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent. The arrest stemmed from the juvenile female calling 911 in Cherokee County and admitting she had cut off her probation ankle bracelet and stolen a car in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Justin Miller

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Justin Miller is wanted by Woodbury county for violating his parole for Invasion of Privacy. Miller is 37 years old, 6 feet tall, and weighs 220 pounds. He is also a registered sex offender. If you have any information about Justin Miller, please call the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Teens cited for alcohol at Dog Creek Park

SUTHERLAND—Two Remsen teenagers were cited about 3 a.m. Saturday, June 18, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age. Nineteen-year-old Jeremy James Koenck and 18-year-old Wesley John Galles were cited at the Dog Creek Park north campground southeast of Sutherland, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SUTHERLAND, IA

