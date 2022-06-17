House damaged by fire in Greenville area of Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire and Rescue is asking for a $5,000 grant for additional smoke alarms after almost depleting their supply to give to homes with old or no smoke alarms. Their goal is to have working smoke alarms in every home in Sioux City. Since...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — At 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, the water main on the corner of Pierce and 5th street in Sioux City broke, causing water damage to the surrounding area. This is the third occurrence of a water main breaking in the city in just over a year.
Plymouth County — A traffic alert to tell you about this morning in Plymouth County. The Iowa Department of Transportation says crews will start a concrete overlay project on Iowa Highway 3, between Le Mars and Remsen this morning. Traffic will be reduced to one lane only, with cars...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amidst the high school and college football players at the Sanford Fieldhouse on Monday stood a 14-year-old boy, tossing a football with his dad. While the activity may seem mundane, it’s something that wouldn’t have been possible a year ago for 14-year-old Landyn Keiser.
PRIMGHAR—A 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces an additional charge after he was found in possession of marijuana during his arrest on an O’Brien County warrant about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, June 19. The arrest of Zane Wesley Kirkwood stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Nissan Altima for...
SIOUX CITY -- A Friday afternoon fire at a Sioux City home near Correctionville Road left the living space completely uninhabitable. According to Sioux City Fire Rescue Captain Ryan Collins, a call for a house fire at 154 South Helen Street came in just before 1 p.m. and crews were on the scene and working on containing the blaze within minutes.
The rolling fields and mesmerizing sunsets are just part of what makes the Hawkeye State so special. But, according to a national website, not all of Iowa is a place worth living. A town in western Iowa was named the worst place to live in the entire state and the...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Over the past 10 years, the service demands for Sioux City Fire Rescue have increased by 50% or 384 calls per year according to Sioux City Fire and Rescue. Based on historical data, the department will respond to over 11,250 calls for the calendar year...
SIOUX CITY – After the death and burial of Sgt. Charles Floyd, Lewis and Clark spent a night beside the Floyd River before continuing upstream. East of Floyd Boulevard, approximately where the expedition team stayed for the night, a memorial rock is being painted with the story of Floyd, Lewis and Clark from Aug. 20, 1804 to Aug. 21, 1804.
ORANGE CITY—A 16-year-old Orange City female was arrested about 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, on a charge of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent. The arrest stemmed from the juvenile female calling 911 in Cherokee County and admitting she had cut off her probation ankle bracelet and stolen a car in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Justin Miller is wanted by Woodbury county for violating his parole for Invasion of Privacy. Miller is 37 years old, 6 feet tall, and weighs 220 pounds. He is also a registered sex offender. If you have any information about Justin Miller, please call the...
SUTHERLAND—Two Remsen teenagers were cited about 3 a.m. Saturday, June 18, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age. Nineteen-year-old Jeremy James Koenck and 18-year-old Wesley John Galles were cited at the Dog Creek Park north campground southeast of Sutherland, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
