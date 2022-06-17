ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four teens charged after 'splatter ball' gun caused lockdown at Northfield HS

By Blair Miller
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
DENVER – Four teenage boys have been charged with disorderly conduct and conspiracy after one of them brought a “splatter ball” gun to Northfield High School on May 26, causing a lockdown at the school.

Two of the teenagers are 15 years old and the other two are 16, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office. Because they are juveniles, their identities are not being released.

Each teenager faces two misdemeanor counts in connection with the incident: disorderly conduct – display real or simulated weapon, and conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct – display real or simulated weapon.

The district attorney’s office said one of the boys brought the splatter ball gun to school and the three others were involved. But it was reported initially as a real gun, which sent the school into lockdown and led to a large police response that day.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said a student saw something suspicious and reported it to the campus security team at the school, who notified DPD.

Two teenage boys who were students at the school were initially taken into custody that day before they were released to their parents.

Denver Public Schools already had extra security on hand for that final week of school after the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

“I want to commend the Denver Police Department and the school administration for their quick and decisive action in responding to what could have been a tragic situation,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a statement Friday. “The situation was handled well by all involved.”

